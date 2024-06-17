374th CES, Japan forces hone interoperability during CBRN training

The 374th Civil Engineer Squadron’s emergency management flight hosted members of the Japan Air Self-Defense Force and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force for bilateral emergency management training at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 6 and 11.



The training days covered a broad spectrum of chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear related topics through classroom lectures on hazardous materials, hands-on demonstrations in mission-oriented protective posture gear, and practical exercises of decontamination procedures.



“The purpose of these engagements are to build relationships with our Japanese allies,” said Lt. Col. Michael Pluger, 374th CES commander. “We’ll continue to do this until we get familiar with each other’s equipment, tactics, techniques and procedures - eventually to a point where we integrate operations.”



Members of the JASDF Operations Support Wing attended a CBRN class on June 6 to learn the basics of emergency management. JASDF OSW personnel were able to use personal protective equipment in a simulated training environment.



“This is the first time they’re receiving hands-on training with their own PPE,” said Hirano Yukihide, 374th CES emergency management liaison. “We’re sharing our knowledge and giving them the opportunity to observe how the U.S. Air Force conducts CBRN response.”



JGSDF personnel from Camp Nerima’s chemical unit traveled to Yokota on June 11 for bilateral engagements and subject-matter expert exchanges. Both the 374th CES and JGSDF conducted live demonstrations on identifying contaminated areas, coordoning and decontaminating infected areas. The teams also discussed the similarities and differences between their equipment, illustrated capabilities and collaborated on ways to improve.



Bilateral training engagements show commitment to fostering stronger relationships with allied forces, aids in the advancement of regional security and helps posture forces to succeed rapidly when called upon.



“We both want peace in the Pacific and the way we sustain peace is to deter war,” said Pluger. “We need to demonstrate to any potential adversary in the region that we have the capability to respond to any type of aggression they might consider.”

