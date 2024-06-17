ALCOM Airman missing in off-base plane crash

On June 18, 2024, a U.S. Air Force colonel assigned to Alaskan Command was involved in a civilian plane crash on Crescent Lake near Moose Pass on the Kenai Peninsula.



U.S. Air Force Col. Mark “Tyson” Sletten, director of operations at Alaskan Command, was on board a Piper PA-18 that departed from Moose Pass and is missing as recovery efforts are ongoing.



Two hikers witnessed the crash and notified Alaska Wildlife Troopers. A Department of Public Safety helicopter and a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service float plane responded to the area and located debris in the lake and found no signs of survivors in the water or on the shore area.



The Alaska Wildlife Troopers have coordinated with, local, state, military, volunteer, and federal partners, to continue recovery efforts.



Alaskan Command will provide additional details when they are available. You can contact Alaskan Command Public Affairs at 907-552-2341 or email v3alcom.pa@us.af.mil.

