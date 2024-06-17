Contract Awarded for Lasting Repairs to Cleveland West Pier

Photo By Andre Hampton | USACE Buffalo District Commander, Lt. Col. Krug, leaders and teammates from the Ohio...... read more read more Photo By Andre Hampton | USACE Buffalo District Commander, Lt. Col. Krug, leaders and teammates from the Ohio Area Office in Cleveland, Ohio toured the Cleveland west pier and viewed the progress on the Buffalo District's west breakwater project which was near completion, Aug. 22, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Andre' M. Hampton) see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District awarded a $6.9 million contract to Michigan-based Great Lakes Dock & Materials LLC on June 3 for the repair of the Cleveland West Pier.



Repairs to the West Pier ensure Cleveland Harbor’s viability and contributions to the local and national transportation sector and protect the future of some of the area’s best waterfront recreation opportunities.



“Cleveland Harbor is a critical component of the Great Lakes Navigation System, supporting economic growth and strategic value to the nation,” said Lt. Col. Lyle Milliman, USACE Buffalo District commander. “We look forward to delivering this project on time and within budget, ensuring Cleveland’s waterfront continues serving the local community and the country.”



Repairs will encase 1,320 feet of the 1,430-foot pier with a new concrete overlay, held in place with steel sheet pile. Work will begin on the lakeward end of the pier and proceed inward to the harbor.



Construction is scheduled to begin in late July 2024 and conclude by August 2025.



The project is 100% federally funded.



Work will be conducted by marine barges along the pier and will utilize portions of the federal navigation channel in the Cuyahoga River. Commercial and recreational marine traffic will not be obstructed, but vessels should exercise caution when navigating near the pier.



The pier and a small portion of the east end of Wendy Park will be closed to foot traffic during construction and utilized as a staging area for equipment and materials. Fencing and safety signage will be installed to ensure public safety.



“The Station” sailing center, operated by The Foundry and housed in the historic former Cleveland Coastguard Station at the end of the pier, will temporarily move its operations to Gordon Park during construction. The Station will return to the Cleveland West Pier once work is completed. Repairs to the pier ensure long-term accessibility for this recreational and educational institution.



The Buffalo District previously repaired 110 feet of the outermost reach of the pier in 1999. This portion will not require additional repairs during the current project.



The Cleveland West Pier was constructed between 1899 and 1901 to delineate the mouth of the Cuyahoga River and is composed of timber cribs filled with stone and capped with concrete.



The pier is a component of Cleveland Harbor, a deep draft commercial harbor which handled 12.4 million tons of cargo, including iron ore (58%), limestone (19%) and salt (9%) in 2021. Waterborne transportation facilitated by the harbor supports $529.6 million in business revenue, 2,244 direct, indirect, and induced jobs, and $163.8 million in labor income to the transportation sector.



