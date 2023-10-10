USACE Buffalo District Commander, Lt. Col. Krug, leaders and teammates from the Ohio Area Office in Cleveland, Ohio toured the Cleveland west pier and viewed the progress on the Buffalo District's west breakwater project which was near completion, Aug. 22, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Andre' M. Hampton)
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.11.2023 22:24
|Photo ID:
|8066770
|VIRIN:
|230822-A-VR700-9008
|Resolution:
|1503x2048
|Size:
|2.21 MB
|Location:
|CLEVELAND, OH, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USACE Buffalo District Commander, Lt. Col. Krug and Leadership Tour Cleveland West Pier & West Breakwater [Image 4 of 4], by Andre Hampton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT