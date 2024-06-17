Josh Reddick: staying close to home and helping communities in a new career

Photo By Andre Hampton | Josh Reddick, recent graduate from the University of Akron, joins the Construction...... read more read more Photo By Andre Hampton | Josh Reddick, recent graduate from the University of Akron, joins the Construction Branch at the Buffalo District's Cleveland Resident Office, Cleveland, Ohio, June 6, 2024. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Buffalo District offers careers within a culture rich with opportunities for teammates to reach their full potential. (U.S. Army photo by Andre' M. Hampton) see less | View Image Page

Starting a new career out of college can be a daunting and overwhelming experience.



Josh Reddick is taking everything in stride as he joins the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District with a mindset and ideals to make a difference in his work and the communities that benefit from the work that the Buffalo District completes.



Taking a few moments out of his day, Josh spoke to us about his experience graduating from an engineering program, why he decided to join the Buffalo District, and a great personal achievement.



Q: Where are you from?



Josh: I was born and raised in the heart of Canton, Ohio. Go pups!



Q: What academic program did you study at your university/college?



Josh: I recently completed a five-year program in May for my civil engineering degree at the University of Akron. While at the university I was an active member of American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) and concrete canoe which is an engineering design team where we built canoes made out of concrete to race in competitions.



Q: How did you find out about the position with USACE?



Josh: One of my professors got me in touch with Matt Snyder, Construction Branch Chief, who works out of the Ohio Area Office in Cleveland. After speaking with Matt, I was even more interested in working with the Buffalo District.



Q: What motivated you to take the position with the Buffalo District?



Josh: It seems like a great place to work, the benefits are great, and the work is interesting and diverse. When compared to other entry level offers I received, the Corps of Engineers had the advantage in my eyes. Being from Northeast Ohio, Cleveland is a familiar and comfortable metro area that was also more appealing than the other offers.



Q: What are your goals in your new position?



Josh: To learn a lot and develop my own skills and knowledge as a new engineer. I’m generally interested in helping the communities and industries that our projects benefit.



Q: Anything else you’d like to add?



Josh: College stopped most of my hobbies, but I am an avid outdoorsman (fishing, hiking, canoeing, etc.). I’m also a big Cleveland sports fan and an active volunteer in Scouting where I’ve earned the level of Eagle Scout.



I am proud to begin my career with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and look forward to being a part of a great organization.



