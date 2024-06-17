Josh Reddick, recent graduate from the University of Akron, joins the Construction Branch at the Buffalo District's Cleveland Resident Office, Cleveland, Ohio, June 6, 2024. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Buffalo District offers careers within a culture rich with opportunities for teammates to reach their full potential. (U.S. Army photo by Andre' M. Hampton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.06.2024 Date Posted: 06.20.2024 15:49 Photo ID: 8488421 VIRIN: 240607-O-VR700-5826 Resolution: 2048x1365 Size: 1.28 MB Location: CLEVELAND, OHIO, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New Teammates in the Buffalo District's Cleveland Office, by Andre Hampton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.