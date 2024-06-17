Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAG says Thank You to Employees with Org Day

    FREDERICK, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2024

    Story by lanessa hill 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Fort Detrick

    Hot dogs, hamburgers, Greek and soul food were the foods of the day at Nallin Pond Recreational Area as Fort Detrick garrison employees gathered to enjoy fun and games away from the work environment during Org Day on June 7, 2024.
    This was the first time in over 10 years that employees came together for Org Day.
    Over 200 Garrison employees kicked off the day with a group photo in front of the headquarters building before making their way to Nallin Pond.
    “Today was a good day and I hope everyone really enjoyed themselves,” said Col. Ned Marsh, garrison commander to open close out the festivities. “As I transition out of this position, I think this is something you should consider making an annual event.”
    The different directorates ran a variety of games and competitions including cornhole, horseshoes, softball, archery, disc golf and longest drive.
    It was also a time for people to learn more about each other, have fun and laugh.
    Marsh went on to say that the event was also a way to say ‘thank you’ to employees.
    “It was a pleasure being out here today and thanks on behalf of myself and Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Dills,” he said.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2024
    Date Posted: 06.20.2024 13:39
    Story ID: 474405
    Location: FREDERICK, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAG says Thank You to Employees with Org Day, by lanessa hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Fort Detrick

    TAGS

    #fortdetrick #Armylife

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT