Hot dogs, hamburgers, Greek and soul food were the foods of the day at Nallin Pond Recreational Area as Fort Detrick garrison employees gathered to enjoy fun and games away from the work environment during Org Day on June 7, 2024.

This was the first time in over 10 years that employees came together for Org Day.

Over 200 Garrison employees kicked off the day with a group photo in front of the headquarters building before making their way to Nallin Pond.

“Today was a good day and I hope everyone really enjoyed themselves,” said Col. Ned Marsh, garrison commander to open close out the festivities. “As I transition out of this position, I think this is something you should consider making an annual event.”

The different directorates ran a variety of games and competitions including cornhole, horseshoes, softball, archery, disc golf and longest drive.

It was also a time for people to learn more about each other, have fun and laugh.

Marsh went on to say that the event was also a way to say ‘thank you’ to employees.

“It was a pleasure being out here today and thanks on behalf of myself and Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Dills,” he said.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.10.2024 Date Posted: 06.20.2024 13:39 Story ID: 474405 Location: FREDERICK, MARYLAND, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAG says Thank You to Employees with Org Day, by lanessa hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.