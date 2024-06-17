Navigating Smooth Transitions Through the Navy’s Relocation Assistance Program

NORFOLK, Va. — The Navy’s Relocation Assistance Program (RAP) is a mission-essential service dedicated to supporting Sailors and their families during the often-challenging period of a permanent change of station (PCS) move. Frequent relocations are a common aspect of military life, and RAP aims to mitigate the associated stress by structuring its services to make the relocation process as smooth and efficient as possible.



“Relocating to a new permanent duty station can be stressful, but Sailors and their families don’t have to do it alone,” said Douglas Morfeld, regional work and family life coordinator for FFSC. “All Fleet and Family Support Centers (FFSC) in Hampton Roads, Virginia, have relocation providers that offer ‘Smooth Move’ and ‘Moving Overseas’ workshops to assist Sailors with their PCS moves.”



RAP offers a comprehensive suite of resources to those undergoing a move. Among these are one-on-one counseling sessions and a variety of classes that cover essential topics such as home buying, renting, and relocating outside the continental United States.



“Fleet and Family Support can alleviate your stress and guide you through the application process, and entitlements to prepare you for your PCS, separation, or retirement,” said Kimberly Bowen, Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads FFSC relocation services provider.



The program is designed to support Sailors and their families before departure and upon arrival at their new duty station. This dual-phase approach ensures that comprehensive assistance is available throughout the entire relocation process. One notable feature of RAP is the sponsorship program; it connects relocating Sailors and their families with command sponsors from their new duty station.



“I highly encourage Sailors — once they receive their orders and right before they execute their PCS move — to contact their command and request their sponsor point of contact information, if not already provided, to help support an easy transition to their new duty station,” said Morfeld.



Beyond immediate relocation needs, RAP serves as a valuable resource for base and area information, both for newcomers and those making their preparations to depart.



RAP maintains an extensive electronic resource library, which includes military relocation books, brochures, preparation tips, and information on military installations. This library is a vital resource for families, providing all the information they need to plan their move, such as tips on relocating pets, local schools, and health care services. The program’s educational efforts also extend to financial savings. By educating members about the entire PCS process, and making them aware of all PCS and travel money entitlements, RAP has a proven track record of savings for service members



The program has significantly streamlined the transition process. By offering a wide range of services and resources, RAP ensures that the move to a new duty station is as seamless as possible, allowing service members to focus on their duties and families to settle into their new homes with minimal stress.



To find more information on the Relocation Assistance Program, contact your local FFSC or visit the Military One Source Plan My Move website https://www.militaryonesource.mil/resources/network/plan-my-move/.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.13.2024 Date Posted: 06.20.2024 Story ID: 474403