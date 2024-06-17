Ready Set Goat Yoga

Billy, Buck, Doe or Kid were all present and ready for some fun on the Blue and Gray Field at Fort Detrick on June 13 as the field was transformed into a mini petting zoo with a little exercise mixed. The Army Substance Abuse Program worked with a local goat yoga organization as part of National Prevention Week to bring another way for employees to decrease stress levels.

Led by a certified yoga instructor, over 35 employees participated in the hour-long session which to many proved that just playing with the goats or allowing them to jump their backs was more fun than stretching and playing contortionist during the time.

Overall, the event was a huge success, and everyone left more relaxed and much happier than when they first arrived.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.13.2024 Date Posted: 06.20.2024 Story ID: 474393 Location: FREDERICK, MARYLAND, US