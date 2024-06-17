2024 Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Guam Change of Command

AGANA HEIGHTS, Guam– U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Guam held a change of command ceremony at the U.S. Naval Hospital (USNH) Guam, June 13.



Capt. David A. Barrows, commanding officer of U.S. NMRTC Guam and director of U.S. Naval Hospital Guam, was relieved by Capt. Joel M. Schofer.



Barrows served from June 2022 to June 2024, leading approximately 700 staff to serve over 27,000 eligible beneficiaries.



“Our vision is to be the leader of healthcare and medical force readiness in the Western Pacific,” Barrows said. “We have embarked on several initiatives to expand our readiness and training while continuing to deliver safe and high-quality care.”



While serving as commanding officer, U.S. NMRTC Guam received the first two forward-deployed Expeditionary Resuscitative Surgical System (ERSS) equipment sets, allowing medical personnel to be able to perform surgeries in remote locations within the Indo-Pacific Region.



Barrows also initiated the transition of USNH Guam to become the first overseas Level III trauma center in the Navy. Additionally, he established a Regional Advisory Council on Trauma to integrate trauma coordination with healthcare partners island wide.



“Capt. Barrows worked tirelessly with operational leaders, the Defense Health Agency, and our local partners to chart the way ahead for the end state of the medical support infrastructure on the island of Guam,” said Rear Adm. Guido Valdes, commander, Naval Medical Forces Pacific and director, Defense Health Network Pacific Rim.



During the ceremony, the honorable Lourdes Leon Guerrero, governor of Guam, presented Barrows with the “Governor’s Award.”



“It has been an honor to work with you and the staff of the Government of Guam in the area of healthcare,” Barrows said. “I’ve encouraged our staff to continue close collaboration with you and your team to build partnerships where possible between our organizations to facilitate healthcare delivery for the betterment of everyone in Guam.”

Schofer was welcomed as the commanding officer of U.S. NMRTC Guam and director of USNH Guam.



“I am proud to be here and happy to take command”, said Schofer.

Schofer stated that his job at U.S. NMRTC Guam is to get staff what they need to succeed.



“I am not here for me, I’m here for you”, said Schofer. “Our success is your success.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.13.2024 Date Posted: 06.20.2024 06:45 Story ID: 474363 Location: AGANA HEIGHTS, GU Web Views: 16 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2024 Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Guam Change of Command, by Jaciyn Matanane, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.