Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. NMRTC Guam Change of Command

    U.S. NMRTC Guam Change of Command

    AGANA HEIGHTS, GUAM

    06.13.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Seisa Jasper 

    Naval Hospital Guam

    USNMRTC Guam - Rear Adm. Guido Valdes, commander, Navy Medicine Forces Pacific and director, Defense Health Network Pacific Rim, presents Capt. David Barrows, commanding Officer, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Guam, with a Legion of Merit award on behalf of the President of the United States, Jun 13. (Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jasper Seisa)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2024
    Date Posted: 06.20.2024 07:02
    Photo ID: 8487075
    VIRIN: 240613-N-KP773-5015
    Resolution: 1079x789
    Size: 156.33 KB
    Location: AGANA HEIGHTS, GU
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. NMRTC Guam Change of Command, by PO2 Seisa Jasper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    2024 Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Guam Change of Command

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT