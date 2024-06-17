U.S. NMRTC Guam Change of Command

USNMRTC Guam - Rear Adm. Guido Valdes, commander, Navy Medicine Forces Pacific and director, Defense Health Network Pacific Rim, presents Capt. David Barrows, commanding Officer, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Guam, with a Legion of Merit award on behalf of the President of the United States, Jun 13. (Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jasper Seisa)
2024 Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Guam Change of Command
