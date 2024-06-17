Reflections of a commander

Photo By Sgt. Liseth Espinel | Maj. Gen. William ‘Hank’ Taylor, Commanding General, 2nd Infantry...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Liseth Espinel | Maj. Gen. William ‘Hank’ Taylor, Commanding General, 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division and Brig. Gen. Jeong Hyeok Kim, Deputy Commanding General-ROK, conduct battlefield circulation at different training sites in South Korea on March 5, 2024. The 2ID/RUCD leadership observed combined training and operations during Freedom Shield 24. The visit gave them a first-hand glimpse into the hard work and contribution of the units and Soldiers during the exercise. Freedom Shield 24 is a holistic military training program, integrates ground, air, and naval elements, enhancing readiness through realistic combat simulations, interoperability, and live exercises refining troops' combat skills. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Liseth Espinel) see less | View Image Page

CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea – He stood in that field, truly understanding the importance of the unit's mission. However, he continued wondering if he could articulate and communicate the message clearly and if the Soldiers of lower levels could trust why they needed to work and train hard to be ready to fight tonight and win. He wanted to instill the will in the formation to protect the Republic of Korea and our country. He needed to be able to do his job, even when he was tired or had long days.



These are thoughts that ran through the mind of Maj. Gen. William 'Hank' Taylor, 88th commanding general of the 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, during his assumption of command at Richardson Field, May 16, 2023. After 13 months, the time is coming for him to relinquish his command.



As one chapter closes, it's natural to reflect on the journey. For Taylor, that began 36 years ago when he first wore the uniform of the United States Army as a private during Basic Combat Training. "I had no idea what it meant, but I wanted something I could connect to," said Taylor. "So, when I put the uniform on, I felt that connection."



Even though he remembers needing help putting on his uniform correctly, Taylor knew he would learn how to do it properly. Most importantly, he would have people like his drill sergeant who would teach him to differentiate right from wrong.



Before joining the Army, Taylor was a curveball pitcher on Brigham Young University's baseball team. A sport that taught him the importance of resilience and teamwork. "I thought I was going to wear a different uniform, and I was going to wear a Dodgers uniform and play Major League Baseball," said Taylor. "Sometimes you think you're going to go down a certain path, but life takes you down a different path."



During his baseball career, he learned that when things go wrong, he needs to overcome them and consider how his actions affect his team and those around him. These lessons motivated him to train the 2ID/RUCD in the most realistic and demanding way possible.



Taylor's career has had moments when he thought he was not up to the task. One of the most sobering moments he remembers was during his fifth tour through Afghanistan when he was assigned to the 101st Airborne Division as the G3 (Staff officer). "On day two, I was like, things have changed since the last time I was here. And I'm not sure I can do this; this is complex," said Taylor. "It was transitioning from direct combat, fighting mode, to more security force assistance, and we were integrating advisors, and I hadn't had much experience with that."



But then, he received advice from the 101st Airborne Division G3 Sergeant Major who reminded him he could do it. Even though it was one of the most challenging years of his career, Taylor realized that a teammate could be any commissioned officer, senior, or junior Soldier who would always be willing to give him advice and push him forward. "I think all of us can think back to our careers and have had somebody we looked up to," said Taylor. "Whether it was just watching them in their daily actions or maybe in a counseling session."



With his change of command just around the corner, he remembered how this journey began and how far he had come in his military career. A few days ago, his family shared a photo they found of him when he was a private. "There's this one picture where I'm cleaning my weapon at basic training. And I look at that picture and think that I know for a fact when I'm sitting there cleaning my M-16, I had no idea I would have the opportunity to command an infantry division in the United States Army," said Taylor. "I can't tell you how humbled and honored I've been to be able to do that."



These 36 years of committing to serving the country and his Soldiers could not have been possible without the support of his family. "I am a lucky person with a big family, a great family who understands why I serve," said Taylor. "I have six kids, 11 grandkids, and number 12 on the way, so I'm staying connected, knowing I have their support."



During his interview, sitting in the conference room where he made hard decisions, Taylor exuded gratitude for the positive things that the Army has offered him as an individual and to his family. He also discussed how thankful he was for being with a team of Soldiers, ROK Soldiers, and KATUSAs (Korean Augmentation to the United States Army) who come to work every day and do their best to accomplish the mission.



"This last year has been one of the best periods of my Army career," said Taylor. "I'm thankful to be part of the United States Army organization that has given me opportunities in the last 36 years to defend my country, to defend other countries, but most importantly, to lead the best Soldiers."