US, Chilean Forces Conclude Bilateral Exercises

PACIFIC OCEAN (June 18, 2024) - The George Washington Carrier Strike Group and Chilean navy concluded a series of bilateral exercises as a part of Southern Seas 2024 while underway in the Pacific Ocean June 17.



These bilateral exercises foster goodwill between U.S. and Chilean navy forces to build partner nation capacity and capability.



Prior to the exercises, Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) anchored off the coast of Punta Arenas, Chile where the ship hosted Honorable Minister Maya Fernández Allende, Chilean minister of defense, Adm. Juan De La Maza Larraín, chief of the Chilean navy, and other distinguished Chilean visitors. They toured the ship and attended a brief with Rear Adm. Alexis Walker, commander, Carrier Strike Group 10.



“These bilateral exercises with Chile are critical for our collective mission to promote interoperability and unity within the Americas,” said Walker. “Our connection across sea, air and land link our nations’ security and prosperity, and expands upon our long-standing partnership.”



Following transit through the Strait of Magellan, ships and aircraft from the GWCSG and Chilean navy conducted a photo exercise demonstrating their combined maritime strength and abilities. The photo exercise also provided an opportunity for the two navies to increase their interoperability and overall maritime proficiency.



George Washington also hosted Ambassador Bernadette Meehan, U.S. ambassador to Chile, along with other U.S. and Chilean distinguished visitors for a reception aboard the ship June 15. The distinguished guests attended a brief with CSG 10 leadership, toured the ship, and engaged with Sailors.



“I am honored by the USS George Washington’s presence,” said Meehan. “This visit is another example of the robust military-to-military cooperation between the United States and Chile. The George Washington’s presence as part of the Southern Seas naval exercises foster goodwill and strengthens our partnerships to promote international peace and security.”



GWCSG consists of George Washington, Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78), Henry J. Kaiser-class replenishment oiler USNS John Lenthal (T-AO-189), and embarked Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7 composed of the "Argonauts" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 147, "Jolly Rogers" of VFA-103, "Patriots" of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 140, "Sun Kings" of Airborne Command & Control Squadron (VAW) 116, "Grandmasters" of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46, and “Nightdippers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5.



George Washington is deployed as part of Southern Seas 2024 which seeks to enhance capability, improve interoperability, and strengthen maritime partnerships with countries throughout the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility through joint, multinational, and interagency exchanges and cooperation.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.18.2024 Date Posted: 06.19.2024 Location: PACIFIC OCEAN