10th Mountain Division Transforms the Tactical Advantage in Autonomous Surveillance

Photo By Sgt. Jaidon Novinska | Brad Petersen, left, branch head at Space Dynamics Laboratory, instructs Sgt. Joe...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Jaidon Novinska | Brad Petersen, left, branch head at Space Dynamics Laboratory, instructs Sgt. Joe Grigg, an intelligence analyst with Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 10th Mountain Division Artillery, on using synthetic aperture radar, during the Raging Parakeet Joint Capability Technology Demonstration, June 12, 2024, at Griffiss International Airport, Rome, New York. The demonstration, led by EUCOM and the Naval Research Lab, showcases the Raging Parakeet, a new, cutting-edge technology that uses AI and data fusion to recognize targets and automatically manage multiple sensors to enhance the rapid analysis of information. The 10th Mountain Division constantly adapts to threats and embraces new technologies to foster innovation and ensure relevance for future fights. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jaidon Novinska) see less | View Image Page

FORT DRUM, New York (June 13, 2024) – 10th Mountain Division Soldiers, Service members and civilians across the Department of Defense executed Hunter Electromagnetic Spectrum (EMS) VIIIb for the Raging Parakeet Joint Capability Technology Demonstration, June 10-14, throughout Central New York.



The Raging Parakeet capability, a new cutting-edge technology utilized with an Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) uses advanced AI and data fusion to automatically recognize targets and manage multiple sensors streamlining the process of data analysis.



Usually done by intelligence analysts, data analysis can be a tedious and time-consuming process on the battlefield. The Raging Parakeet payload is designed to enhance and transform intelligence functions by shortening the time spent analyzing data, effectively neutralizing threats and enemies faster.



The Army is continuously transforming itself to ensure its adversaries cannot out-range or outpace on the battlefield. This means creating an Army that is more adaptable, flexible, and lethal.



To gain a relative advantage through rapid decision-making, the 10th Mountain Division is transforming its pre-engagement processes by implementing cross-domain solutions, message translation, and autonomous collection, such as the Raging Parakeet.



The first area of demonstration took place at the Griffiss International Airport in Rome, New York, where the UAS carrying the Raging Parakeet payload took flight.



Joe Fagan, the deputy science advisor for U.S. European Command, spoke of the capabilities the Raging Parakeet brings to the battlefield.



“Raging Parakeet is designed to speed up the kill chain. What that means is, we try to find a target, we assess the target, and we prosecute that target,” said Fagan.



Fagan highlighted the speed at which analyzing targets aids the command authority in deciding to attack the target.



“Right now, that process takes a bit of time. What Raging Parakeet is doing, is shortening that process from days to hours, down to minutes to seconds,” Fagan said.



Along with Fagan, intelligence analysts from Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 10th Mountain Division Artillery, attended the demonstration.



Sgt. Joe Grigg, an intelligence analyst with HHB, DIVARTY, spoke about the Raging Parakeet capability and how the 10th Mountain Division is constantly adapting to evolving battlefield challenges.



“I believe that this technology will be a great capability to where the Army is going,” Grigg said. “Processing the information timely will make the Army better and where it needs to be.”



The second area of the demonstration, taking place at the AFRL Stockbridge Research Facility in Stockbridge, New York, featured weapons locating radar operators from HHB, DIVARTY, who replicated enemy radar systems during the demonstration.



Sgt. 1st Class Craig Schea, the 10th Mountain Division senior counterfire noncommissioned officer, spoke of the Raging Parakeet’s AI capabilities.



“With the system being autonomous, it can fly a prescribed path that was given to it by the operator,” Schea said. “As the system detects targets, it can adjust its flight path to recapture images of the targets to provide a more pinpointed location and data.”



The final area of the demonstration, which took place at the Mission Training Complex at Fort Drum allowed DIVARTY to gain expertise in planning, operating, and managing autonomous collection capabilities. Soldiers’ setup a command-and-control node to ensure seamless data processing from the Raging Parakeet.



Chief Warrant Officer Two Brett Melnyk, the counterfire officer for DIVARTY, expressed his satisfaction with the technology and the advancements the 10th Mountain Division has made.



“Using some of these AI tools to sift through that data promptly is going to help the 10th Mountain Division be more effective and swifter on the battlefield,” Melnyk said. “It makes us more lethal and expedites the kill chain.”



With the growing threat of Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (sUAS) – their increased payload, capabilities, enhanced autonomy, and quick deployability – technology such as the Raging Parakeet is paramount in the success of our warfighting capabilities. HEMS VIIIc scheduled for Aug. 12-16, will allow the Raging Parakeet another opportunity to validate its capability.



To showcase 10th Mountain Division’s constant adaptation with technological innovation, 10th DIVARTY is supporting U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command, (DEVCOM) in a live fire exercise, Operation Hard Kill, from July 24 to Aug. 9, 2024, on Fort Drum.



Operation Hard Kill will establish Fort Drum as the premier training center in counter-UAS through the demonstrated capabilities of lethal and non-lethal systems used within the U.S. Central Command.



In addition, Operation Hard Kill allows 10th Mountain Division Brigade Combat Teams to train in counter-UAS operations, enabling the division to adapt to evolving threats and changing operational environments.



Henry Rendon, an Independent Assessor from the Naval Surface Warfare Center Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technology Division, expressed his gratitude to Fort Drum and the 10th Mountain Division.



“From the very beginning, the contributions that the 10th Mountain Division has provided to our team have been significant,” Rendon said. “Fort Drum has been instrumental in enabling the operation of this technology.”