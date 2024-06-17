Army & Air Force Exchange Service Goes Where You Go to Provide Vital Support on Deployment

Courtesy Photo | DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is committed to bringing critical...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is committed to bringing critical Quality-of-Life improvements and tastes of home to service members wherever they go. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is committed to bringing critical Quality-of-Life improvements and tastes of home to service members wherever they go.



For nearly 129 years, the Exchange has served Warfighters and families worldwide with tax-free goods, food and services through world wars, regional conflicts, natural disasters and military exercises no matter the location or conditions. The Nation’s heroes at the tip of the spear depend on the mission-essential Exchange to be wherever they are to keep them ready and resilient. Warfighters can deploy knowing their Exchange benefit is there for them. Watch the Exchange’s Pre-deployment Mission Support video here. (https://vimeo.com/911219619)



In 2023, the Exchange supported 30 exercises in more than 12 countries across Europe, North Africa and the Pacific with 47,600 troops served. In austere locations, the Exchange served more than 67,000 troops through 300 facilities last year.



“The tastes of home the Exchange delivers are vital to boosting morale, readiness and resiliency during deployment,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Richard Martinez, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “The Exchange is committed to providing the same standard of merchandise, services and more, no matter where our Nation’s heroes are.”



The Exchange’s We Go Where You Go mission encompasses multiple lines of business including department stores, malls, Express convenience stores, name-brand restaurants and services, the Exchange Credit Program and other Quality-of-Life support such as school meals, bakeries and water plants.



The MILITARY STAR® card is an affordable credit solution available exclusively to the military community. MILITARY STAR is especially valuable on deployment, when cardholders in good standing with valid deployment orders to qualifying contingency locations receive a reduced APR and are not required to make monthly payments.



The Exchange operates Reel Time Theaters at Kuwait-Ali Al Salem, Kuwait-Camp Buehring and Camp Arifjan, offering first run movies and free advance showings of major films year-round. Visit AAFES.com/exchange-stores/Movie-Guide for theater information, movie listings and showtimes.



In-store pickup at Exchanges is available for select items ordered at ShopMyExchange.com. Items eligible for pickup will have a “Pick up in store free” option at the bottom of the product page where shoppers can search for their local store by city or base name.



To learn more about the dining options, services, businesses and more that are available at specific Exchanges worldwide, visit ShopMyExchange.com and click “Find a Store” at the top right to search by city or installation name.



