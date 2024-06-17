Air Traffic Control Training and Operations at Fox Company 2-211

Photo By Sgt. Marie Bryant | Soldiers of 2nd Battalion, 211th Air Traffic Services Company conduct Air Traffic...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Marie Bryant | Soldiers of 2nd Battalion, 211th Air Traffic Services Company conduct Air Traffic Control training and services during annual training at Robinson Maneuver Training Center, Ark., June 12, 2024. Air Traffic Controllers are essential in ensuring the aircrafts and on-ground crew remain in clear contact. (Photos by Arkansas Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Marie Bryant) see less | View Image Page

There are nearly a hundred units fully encompassing the Arkansas Army National Guard, so it is understandable to infer that there are ample units with a dozen or more Soldiers who do not get the recognition that they deserve for their contributions to the military and their state. One of those units is Fox Company, 2nd Battalion, 211th Air Traffic Services Company, located out of Camp Robinson, Ark.



The Soldiers of Fox Company were excited to offer insight into who they are, the work that they do to ensure safe airspace for military and civilian aircrafts, and their hopes for the future of ATC within the Arkansas National Guard.



Starting off with Staff Sgt. Randy Shane O'Barr, Facility Chief for Fox Company 2nd Battalion, 211th Air Traffic Services Company, who has been operating in the air traffic control field for the last 19 years, both in military and civilian capacities. His extensive experience has proved to be a valuable resource for training the F Co 2-211th Soldiers to become proficient Army Air Traffic Controllers (ATC).



Two of his ATC certified Soldiers, Spc. Nathan Yarbrough and Spc. Ethan Staggs, highlights the importance hands-on experience has had while they learn their roles. "I've kind of just tried to hit the ground running, learning as much as I could, soaking up all the information I could," Stags explains. With roughly two years of experience, Staggs values the Tactical Terminal Control System (TTCS) training he's received during his time in F Co 2-211th.



Spc. Todd Davis, F Co's 94D Air Traffic Control Equipment Repairer, focuses on maintaining and repairing equipment to ensure mission readiness. Davis had only recently returned from his 94D advanced certification training opportunity in Oklahoma where he gained a unique perspective on equipment maintenance. He explains that currently he is the only ATC Equipment Repairer within the company, which is why he looks forward to his new role in mentorship as a new 94D will be joining Fox Company to train underneath Davis soon.



Moving on to the officer side of leadership within the company, Warrant Officer One Josh Witherspoon, a 150A Air Traffic and Air Space Management Technician, serves as the F-Co Platoon Leader for the Air Space Information section. After 11 years of experience with F-Co 2-211th, he is able to shine a light on the complexity of managing air space and ensuring all certifications and training are up to date.



Capt. Kayla Dempsey, the new Company Commander of F Co 2-211th, has been in command of the unit for about nine months and is still learning all the intricacies of ATC operations, "I think for me it's been an eye opening experience coming in as a pilot. I have been here for six years and didn't know much about F Co or what they did until coming into command and seeing all of their capabilities."



Those who operate in an ATC role have the responsibility of managing the airspace, and for the F-Co ATC group operating out of Camp Robinson for their 2024 Annual Training, they are expected to carry on that role for both military aircraft and civilian aircraft from the North Little Rock Airport. "We co-habitat with North Little Rock and we deconflict airspace or aircrafts inside of an airspace." O'Barr explains, "We're kind of in a unique situation where we're in close proximity to them and we all have to be on the same frequency." F-Co often controls the traffic of UH-60 Blackhawks, UH-72 Lakotas, and even one H-47 Chinook that flew in from Oklahoma, ensuring the pilots in the sky stay safe and informed.



Part of ensuring safety for the pilots is clear communication. O'Barr explains that the use of universal phraseology for air traffic controllers is essential in making sure those in the sky and on the ground are able to relay accurate messages to one another. O'Barr also teaches his Soldiers how to utilize these lessons when transitioning from military to civilian roles within ATC.



O'Barr also continues to advocate for the state to establish an Air Traffic Control schoolhouse somewhere within Arkansas to train National Guard and Active Duty Soldiers, as it would significantly benefit the state's ATC capabilities. As he approaches retirement, O'Barr reflects on the progress he has made throughout his career and the potential he sees for further advancements in Arkansas ATC training.



Overall, if one thing is clear about Fox Company 2-211th, it is their genuine love for the field, the dedication to professional and personal development, and the adaptability that ATC has in both military and civilian environments.