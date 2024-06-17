Fighting Eagles Demonstrates Unmatched Versatility in High-Tempo Operations

The 2nd General Support Aviation Battalion, 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division, “Task Force Fighting Eagles,” have been extremely productive while deployed across eastern Europe supporting the mission to “Assure and Deter” over the past 8 months. Task Force Fighting Eagles are approaching the finish line of their deployment, but in the past 30 days, they have been prolific in supporting multiple missions, conducting exercises, and executing redeployment operations.



Throughout May, Task Force Fighting Eagles rapidly deployed their forces to Finland to support exercise Immediate Response 24. Immediate Response 24 was linked to the U.S. Army Europe and Africa DEFENDER 24 series. DEFENDER 24 included more than 17,000 U.S. and 23,000 multinational service members from more than 20 Allied and partner nations.



Task Force Fighting Eagles expeditiously deployed 11 aircraft and over 250 personnel to Finland for this training. They conducted static displays with the Finnish Air Force, Mass Casualty and Hoist training, Air Assault missions with the 10th Mountain Division, and hosted several engagements with multiple Army and political senior leaders. This exercise increased strategic readiness and interoperability by exercising the task force’s ability to rapidly deploy a large combat-credible force of troops and equipment to a NATO country.



After Immediate Response 24, Task Force Fighting Eagles still had two large tasks to execute. The first was to begin redeployment operations.

They needed to load containers with equipment, prepare soldiers to return home and fly aircraft to a European port to ship to Fort Riley, Kansas. Simultaneously, aviators of Task Force Fighting Eagles supported a vital VIP mission.



From 13-15 June Task Force Fighting Eagles conducted an air movement in support of the President of the United States (POTUS), Senior White House staff, and security personnel during their visit to the 50th G7 Summit in Apulia and Borgo Egnazia, Italy.



Bravo Company, of Task Force Fighting Eagles, conducted multiple air movement missions alongside Marine Helicopter Squadron One. Marine Helicopter Squadron One is a United States Marine Corps helicopter squadron that is primarily responsible for the transportation of the POTUS, the Vice President of the United States, and other high-ranking officials.



One of Task Force Fighting Eagles' primary purposes is to provide VIP transport assets and Bravo Company has completed many transport

missions during their rotation in Europe.



The operation tempo for Task Force Fighting Eagles may have recently reached its peak, but it displayed their capabilities as a Task Force, the ability to synchronize efforts with other armed forces, and successfully multi-task as a unit.



The 1st Combat Aviation Brigade (1CAB) will redeploy to Fort. Riley Kansas this summer. The 1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division will replace 1CAB, assuming their mission to Assure and Deter.

