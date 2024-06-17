USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors celebrate Juneteenth

Sailors aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), celebrated Juneteenth with live music and speeches on the aft mess decks, June 17.



Since 2021, when President Joe Biden signed the law to make Juneteenth a federal holiday, Ronald Reagan has held a commemoration event each year for Sailors to come together and unify both as a command and as a community.



“The ship plans to continue to celebrate this day each year, but also to practice what we preach each and every day by treating everyone equally, regardless of their race,” said Machinist’s Mate 1st Class Keaira Davis, the event’s master-of-ceremonies. “Just because we look different doesn’t mean I add less value. Treat people with kindness, fairness and without judgment.”



When President Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation in 1863, the Confederate states would not submit to its influence. Thus the dreams of freedom for Black Americans in the South could not become real life experiences for another two years.



Originally celebrated only in Texas, Juneteenth has since spread across the nation. It dates back to June 19, 1865, when Major General Gordon Granger sailed into Galveston, Texas, and delivered General Order Number Three which marked the official end to slavery, and freed those who were enslaved in the last Confederate hold out.



Juneteenth is celebrated as the oldest African-American holiday to recognize the freedom of slaves in America, but it has only been officially recognized as a federal holiday for four years.



“[Celebrating Juneteenth] is a step in the right direction, and it shows that we’re seen, we’re heard, we’re recognized, we’re celebrated and appreciated. But we’ve still got a long ways to go,” said Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) 3rd Class Jacquelyn Jacobs. “No one really knew the history of Juneteenth until we started speaking on it as a community.”



On the aft mess decks, Capt. Daryle Cardone, commanding officer of Ronald Reagan, spoke about the history of Juneteenth and the major events that led up to the freedom of slaves in the southern states of America.



“This holiday marks the fulfillment of the promise set out by our Founding Fathers that ‘all men are created equal,’” said Cardone. ‘“That they are endowed by their creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”’



Cardone also encouraged those in attendance to learn more about the nation’s history and reaffirm their commitment to equality, a sentiment Davis echoes.



“Understanding gives us the insight to come together and learn of each other’s differences rather than making judgments based off of history and realizing that together, we’re stronger,” said Davis.



The commemoration continued with thunderous applause as the diversity and heritage committee’s choir group performed “Freedom” by Beyoncé. Afterwards, Chief Air-Traffic Controller Leslie Wallace concluded the celebration by speaking about the events and key individuals who made emancipation a reality. He ended with the importance of what he believes Sailors should do to support one another.



“Take a moment to look at the shipmates around you - despite our differences and moral beliefs, let us continue to treat each other with dignity, respect, and uphold our Navy Ethos and Code of Ethics.”



Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with 35 maritime nations in persevering a free and open Indo Pacific region.

