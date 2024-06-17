SCSTC Delivers Warship Theater Anti-Submarine Warfare Training to the Fleet

NORFOLK, Va. – Surface Combat Systems Training Command (SCSTC) recently conducted a pilot of the newly developed Warship Theater Anti-Submarine Warfare (TASW) course of instruction to USS Truxtun (DDG 103) with USS James E. Williams (DDG 95) supporting with an Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) team.



“Our warship crews continue to learn at speed,” said Rear Adm. Joseph Cahill, commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic (SURFLANT). “This course is another example of how the Surface Community is rapidly incorporating rehearsals in a threat based, risk informed, data enabled construct. I’m excited to scale this important combat readiness enabler.”



In September 2021, SURFLANT recommended additional TASW training at the ship level and tasked SCSTC to identify training gaps and to provide a solution.



“We addressed deficiencies identified throughout the training pipeline starting at “A” School through the commanding officer course,” said one of the pilot leads, Senior Chief Sonar Technician (Surface) John Fletcher, from Bastrop, Louisiana, who was SCSTC’s STG rating lead and is currently assigned to Truxtun. “We wanted to focus more on the offensive than defensive and increase both STG system intimacy and TASW knowledge.”



This led to the development of a five-day TASW course designed to enhance the skillset for cruiser-destroyer platforms that will report to Commander Task Force 24 to conduct TASW with Virginia-class fast-attack submarine, Poseidon Maritime Patrol aircraft, and MH-60R Seahawk platforms. The curriculum consists of knowledge-based instructor-led training, Surface Training Advanced Virtual Environment-Combat Systems applications, and scenario-based training aboard ship.



“The course was developed to provide excellent training to both shipboard tactical leadership and sonar technicians in theater ASW,” said Capt. Matt Rick, former commanding officer of SCSTC Hampton Roads. “In discussions with Truxtun’s leadership, they stated the training was superb and focused their sonar team.”



Truxtun’s Operations Officer, Lt. Meghan Brooks, from Pepperell, Massachusetts, says the pilot course was beneficial for the ship, especially since they are going through their pre-deployment phase.



"I feel the crew is more ready for taskings going into the theater," she said.



Truxtun’s Combat Systems Officer, Lt. Trenton Layne, from Dallas, Texas, says this training was needed.



“This level of training often emphasizes on aircraft carriers but the training we received shifted the focus from air warfare to subsurface,” he said. “All levels, executive and sonar, learned warfighting capabilities not previously taught.”



Truxtun’s Sonar Division Lead Petty Officer, Sonar Technician (Surface) 1st Class Blaise Desaubies, from Boulder, Colorado, wishes he had access to training like this earlier in his naval career.



"I've been in the Navy for 22 years, and as a former frigate Sailor, I've had to learn new things based off of what I knew from older systems," he said. “Today, Sailors have access to more resources and advance tools, and this course will help make them better Sailors and better sonar technicians.”



Truxtun’s Sonar Supervisor, Sonar Technician (Surface) 1st Class Kamari Eason, from Linden, New Jersey, says the multiple training commands and organizations participating in the pilot created a successful learning environment.



“All of us coming together to discuss what’s going on in the world, and recognizing strengths and weaknesses within the ASW capabilities, was a great experience,” he said. “We were able to utilize more tools than normal and implement the full effect of the sonar suite.”



The commands and organizations that were involved in this effort with SCSTC, Truxtun, and James E. Williams include Program Executive Office Integrated Warfare Systems 5.0 Undersea Systems; Office of Naval Intelligence; Undersea Warfighting Development Center; Submarine Group Two; Destroyer Squadron Two; Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center; Afloat Training Group Atlantic; Commander, Patrol and Reconnaissance Group; Helicopter Maritime Strike Weapon School Atlantic; and our industry partners.



“The collective effort that went into creating this course is truly commendable and it’s going to have a positive impact on our Sailors’ TASW proficiency moving forward,” said Senior Chief Sonar Technician (Surface) Curtis Macner, assistance force STG for SURFLANT.



SCSTC developed TASW focused on the speed of delivery to the Fleet. The course will transition to a formal course and be available in every fleet concentration in the future.



“The threats to our nation continue to increase and our strategic environment has altered requiring a shift in focus,” said SCSTC’s Commodore, Capt. George A. Kessler, Jr. “How we train our Surface Force directly impacts combat readiness. The TASW course will provide the high-end tactical training needed to guarantee our ASW teams are ready to execute the mission – whenever, and wherever called.”



Surface Combat Systems Training Command (SCSTC), headquartered in Dahlgren, Virginia, falls under the Naval Education and Training Command (NETC), led by Rear Adm. Jeffrey Czerewko. SCSTC is a training organization that consists of 15 global learning sites and detachments. Its mission is to provide the U.S. Navy and our allies with highly trained warfighters to maintain, operate, and tactically employ surface combat systems across the spectrum of operations. Annually, SCSTC delivers training to over 37,000 U.S. Navy Sailors as well as 700 international Sailors from 27 partner nations.



For information about Surface Combat Systems Training Command, visit https://www.netc.navy.mil/SCSTC



Visit SCSTC on Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/SurfaceCombatSystemsTrainingCommand

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.18.2024 Date Posted: 06.18.2024 08:21 Story ID: 474235 Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SCSTC Delivers Warship Theater Anti-Submarine Warfare Training to the Fleet, by SCSTC Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.