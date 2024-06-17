Marshall Islands Strengthens Maritime Planning Capacity Through Training with U.S. Department of Defense

Majuro, Marshall Islands –The Republic of the Marshall Islands successfully concluded a two-week Maritime Operations Planners Course in Majuro, significantly enhancing the nation's maritime security capabilities, May 17.



The course was facilitated by USINDOPACOM, Joint Interagency Task Force – West (JIATF-West), in partnership with the U.S. Embassy Majuro and the Australian Government’s Department of Defence.



The course was led by experienced instructors from the Joint Special Operations University (JSOU). Their expertise provided the participants with invaluable insights and practical skills in maritime operational planning.



The intensive training program brought together personnel from the Marshall Islands Sea Patrol, the Marshall Islands Marine Resource Authority (MIMRA), and Majuro Police. These agencies are vital to safeguarding the Marshall Islands' vast maritime environment, combating illegal activities such as drug trafficking, transnational crime, and illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing.



Participants not only developed fundamental planning skills throughout the course, but also took advantage of the chance to work with their U.S. counterparts to develop common terminology for planning joint and interagency maritime operations. This training substantially bolstered the capacity of both nations to effectively address maritime security challenges.



The successful completion of the course highlights the United States' unwavering commitment to supporting the security and resilience of the Marshall Islands. This collaborative effort also underscores the important role partnerships such as the Compact of Free Association play in providing unified response to addressing transnational threats and ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.17.2024 Date Posted: 06.17.2024 19:29 Story ID: 474215 Location: MH Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Marshall Islands Strengthens Maritime Planning Capacity Through Training with U.S. Department of Defense, by JIATF West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.