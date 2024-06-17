Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marshall Islands Strengthens Maritime Planning Capacity Through Training with U.S. Department of Defense [Image 2 of 4]

    Marshall Islands Strengthens Maritime Planning Capacity Through Training with U.S. Department of Defense

    MARSHALL ISLANDS

    05.17.2024

    Photo by JIATF West 

    Joint Interagency Task Force West

    Participants identify the fundamental components of planning.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2024
    Date Posted: 06.17.2024 19:29
    Photo ID: 8482364
    VIRIN: 240517-D-UO993-4227
    Resolution: 1013x800
    Size: 184.41 KB
    Location: MH
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marshall Islands Strengthens Maritime Planning Capacity Through Training with U.S. Department of Defense [Image 4 of 4], by JIATF West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Marshall Islands Strengthens Maritime Planning Capacity Through Training with U.S. Department of Defense
    Marshall Islands Strengthens Maritime Planning Capacity Through Training with U.S. Department of Defense
    Marshall Islands Strengthens Maritime Planning Capacity Through Training with U.S. Department of Defense
    Marshall Islands Strengthens Maritime Planning Capacity Through Training with U.S. Department of Defense

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT