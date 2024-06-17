AFSBN hails new commander

FORT CARSON, Colo. — Lt. Col. Erikson McCleary assumed command of the Army Field Support Battalion – Carson from Lt. Col. Sarah Gilbert during a change of command ceremony June 13, 2024, at Manhart Field.

Presiding officer Col. Jennifer Karim, commander of the 407th Army Field Support Brigade at Fort Cavazos, Texas, welcomed the McCleary and bid farewell to Gilbert.

“We look forward to working with you. Erickson, enjoy the command ride, as it goes by extremely fast,” said Karim. “I’m excited for you and your family, and I know Team McCleary is the right choice for this command.”

McCleary’s previous assignments include U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command concept developer, Fort Eustis, Virginia; 3rd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade Support Operations (SPO) branch chief and 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Inf. Div., S4 (logistics) and SPO, Fort Stewart, Georgia; and United States Forces Korea joint sustainment planner (J45) at Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea. Most recently, he served as the Defense Logistics Agency liaison team chief to U.S. European Command at Patch Barracks, Germany.

McCleary addressed the Soldiers of AFSBN for the first time.

“To the ‘Workhorse’ Battalion, the United States Army does not fight home games, and we are a critical part in our nation’s power projection,” he said. “I give you this initial guidance, go forth, do great things on the line, support the Soldiers.”

Karmin spoke to Gilbert’s accomplishments during her command time with AFSBN.

“For the past 24 months, Sarah has superbly commanded a large, complex and diverse battalion,” she said. “The Workhorse Battalion provided phenomenal support simultaneously to the installation in enabling 4th Infantry Division power projection readiness.”

Gilbert then addressed the Soldier of AFSBN.

“AFSBN has been called many things, including the Department of Logistics and the Logistics Readiness Center, however, it has always served the same purpose, to care for the installation and the warfighter so Fort Carson remains ready,” she said.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.13.2024 Date Posted: 06.17.2024 17:32 Story ID: 474208 Location: FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AFSBN hails new commander, by Devin Fisher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.