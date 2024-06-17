NAVFAC Southeast’s Olympic-Themed ‘Bring Your Kids to Work Day’ Sparks Excitement

Photo By Yan Kennon | Remedial Project Manager Monserrat Gonzalez Garro from Naval Facilities Engineering...... read more read more Photo By Yan Kennon | Remedial Project Manager Monserrat Gonzalez Garro from Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southeast’s environmental directorate shows a child how to inspect rocks during a presentation for the command’s Bring Your Kids to Work Day event held on June 14, 2024. NAVFAC Southeast sponsored the event, which featured Olympic-themed activities to inspire teamwork and excellence for command employees and their children. (U.S. Navy photo by Yan Kennon/released). see less | View Image Page

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southeast proudly opened its doors to the future generation of leaders, innovators, and athletes as it hosted a captivating "Bring Your Kids to Work Day" event on June 14.



Coordinated by Human Resources Specialist Meghan Johns, this year’s event embraced the exhilarating theme of the Olympics, aiming to ignite the spirit of competition and camaraderie among the young participants.



"We are thrilled to have hosted such an exciting and memorable event for the children of our NAVFAC Southeast team," said Johns. "Bring Your Kids to Work Day is not only a chance for our employees to share their workplace with their children but also an opportunity to inspire the next generation of trailblazers. By incorporating the theme of the Olympics, we aimed to instill values of teamwork, determination, and excellence in our young participants."



Over ninety children, spanning from preschool to high school age, were grouped into age-appropriate teams and engaged in seven unique educational sessions presented by various departments within the command.



These sessions covered topics including environmental science, information technologies, financial management, land surveying with Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV), fire protection, and more, offering a comprehensive learning experience. Through these endeavors, the youngsters developed an understanding for NAVFAC Southeast's mission in supporting our nation’s armed forces.



“This event was really cool,” said Traeton Anderson, a rising ninth-grader from Harris County High School. “We learned a little about engineering, fire dynamics, environmental issues, and computer programming; with my favorite topic being engineering. I even met some new friends as well.”



Adding to the excitement, the kids embarked on a special visit to Patrol Squadron Thirty (VP-30) stationed at Naval Air Station (NAS) Jacksonville, where they were treated to a tour of a P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft. Additionally, there were opportunities to explore two active construction sites, including the renovation project at the Aviation Survival Training Center and the Industrial Training Center project at Fleet Readiness Center Southeast.



In keeping with the focus on the Olympic theme, children showcased their athleticism and teamwork prowess in an exhilarating relay race, igniting the competitive spirit among all participants while fostering unity and sportsmanship. Runners were awarded Olympic-style medals in recognition of their participation and effort in the race.



The event drew to a memorable close with a vibrant closing ceremony-style lunch, where attendees gathered to celebrate the day's successes. NAVFAC Southeast Commanding Officer, Capt. Miguel Dieguez, delivered inspiring remarks, reflecting on the significance of the day and expressing gratitude to all participants for their involvement.



"I want to say thank you to the children and parents who joined us, making the Bring Your Kids to Work Day event a tremendous success,” said Dieguez. “Your attendance not only enriched our workplace but also reinforced the importance of family and community within NAVFAC Southeast."



NAVFAC Southeast remains committed to nurturing talent and fostering a supportive and inclusive environment where both employees and their families can thrive. Events like Bring Your Kids to Work Day exemplify NAVFAC Southeast's dedication to building a strong community and shaping a brighter future for all.