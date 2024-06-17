Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DRILL SERIES

    LOUISVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2024

    Story by Tech. Sgt. Treven Cannon 

    I.G. Brown Training and Education Center

    MCGHEE TYSON AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Tenn. -- Instructors at the Lankford Enlisted Professional Military Education Center at the I.G. Brown Training and Education Center demonstrate how to properly conduct drill movements and formations. This is used as a training tool to teach students how to perform drill and ceremony subjects like sizing a flight, and open ranks.

    This work, DRILL SERIES, by TSgt Treven Cannon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    I.G. Brown Training and Education Center DRILL SERIES: Open Ranks Inspection
    I.G. Brown Training and Education Center DRILL SERIES: How to Size a Flight

    TAGS

    ANG
    EPME
    ANGRC
    ANGB

