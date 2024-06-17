DRILL SERIES

MCGHEE TYSON AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Tenn. -- Instructors at the Lankford Enlisted Professional Military Education Center at the I.G. Brown Training and Education Center demonstrate how to properly conduct drill movements and formations. This is used as a training tool to teach students how to perform drill and ceremony subjects like sizing a flight, and open ranks.
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2024 14:21
|Story ID:
|474169
|Location:
|LOUISVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
