MCGHEE TYSON AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Tenn. -- Instructors at the Lankford Enlisted Professional Military Education Center at the I.G. Brown Training and Education Center demonstrate how to properly conduct drill movements and formations. This is used as a training tool to teach students how to perform drill and ceremony subjects like sizing a flight, and open ranks.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.10.2024 Date Posted: 06.17.2024 14:21 Story ID: 474169 Location: LOUISVILLE, TENNESSEE, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DRILL SERIES, by TSgt Treven Cannon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.