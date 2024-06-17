MCGHEE TYSON AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Tenn. -- Instructors from the Lankford Enlisted Professional Military Education Center at the I.G. Brown Training and Education Center demonstrate how to properly conduct drill movements and formations. This is used as a training tool to teach students how to perform drill and ceremony subjects like sizing a flight, and open ranks.
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2024 14:25
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|927870
|VIRIN:
|241001-Z-KT184-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110389962
|Length:
|00:07:10
|Location:
|TENNESSEE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, I.G. Brown Training and Education Center DRILL SERIES: Open Ranks Inspection, by TSgt Treven Cannon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
