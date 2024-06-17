Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    I.G. Brown Training and Education Center DRILL SERIES: Open Ranks Inspection

    TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Treven Cannon 

    I.G. Brown Training and Education Center

    MCGHEE TYSON AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Tenn. -- Instructors from the Lankford Enlisted Professional Military Education Center at the I.G. Brown Training and Education Center demonstrate how to properly conduct drill movements and formations. This is used as a training tool to teach students how to perform drill and ceremony subjects like sizing a flight, and open ranks.

    Date Taken: 01.10.2024
    Date Posted: 06.17.2024 14:25
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 927870
    VIRIN: 241001-Z-KT184-1002
    Filename: DOD_110389962
    Length: 00:07:10
    Location: TENNESSEE, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, I.G. Brown Training and Education Center DRILL SERIES: Open Ranks Inspection, by TSgt Treven Cannon, identified by DVIDS

    DRILL SERIES

    USAF
    EPME
    ANGRC
    ANGB

