MSCHQ Morale Welfare and Recreation Team Gearing Up for Upcoming Events

Photo By Hendrick Dickson | Command Master Chief, Military Sealift Command, Force Master Chief Steven W. Bosco...... read more read more Photo By Hendrick Dickson | Command Master Chief, Military Sealift Command, Force Master Chief Steven W. Bosco talks to staff and military members about the importance of building a community at the command prior to a special screening of the 2020 film “Greyhound” starring Tom Hanks at Gator Theater on Joint Expeditionary Base-Little Creek. MSC's Morale Welfare and Recreation committee organized the event in honor of MSC's 75th Anniversary this year. see less | View Image Page

The Military Sealift Command (Headquarters) Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) committee is planning several exciting events throughout 2024 to promote teamwork and togetherness while celebrating MSC’s 75th Anniversary.



“Our goal is to build camaraderie between our civilian staff and military members here at MSC,” said Lt. Hanna Lee, MWR team member. “We have several events coming up throughout the year to give our people the opportunity to get to know each other outside of work and celebrate our 75th Anniversary.”



Recently, during an event to honor the 75th Anniversary, MWR hosted a free screening of the 2020 film “Greyhound” starring Tom Hanks at Gator Theater on Joint Expeditionary Base-Little Creek. This event gave staff and active-duty members the opportunity to reflect on the history and vital mission of MSC and the Navy.



Based on the 1955 novel “The Good Shepherd,” “Greyhound” follows a U.S. Navy commander on his first assignment commanding a multi-national escort destroyer group of four, defending an Allied convoy consisting of 37 merchant and troop ships from German U-boats during the Battle of the Atlantic. Merchant Mariners in World War II depended on armed Allied naval forces to protect them.



“It really shows how the Navy fleet and merchant marine fleet were able to come together, fight adversaries and accomplish their mission. It’s about the tireless efforts by the men who came before us,” said Lee.



Prior to the screening, MSC Command Master Chief, Force Master Chief Steven W. Bosco talked with those in attendance and emphasized the importance of building a strong community at the command. He commended the MWR team for their work planning events that focuses on that goal.



On July 3, the command will celebrate the nation’s independence with a picnic at headquarters that will be free for the MSC Sailors and civilians and feature the traditional Fourth of July festivities.



“We’re going to have it at the picnic area at SP-64,” said Lee. “No one has to take off work or drop leave. They can just come, grab a burger, or a hotdog and just enjoy the day. We’re going to have a bounce house for anyone who wants to bring their kids. We’re going have outdoor games like corn hole and horseshoes. All people have to do is show up.”



MWR will also host the first of two events to honor MSC’s 75 years of maritime history on July 25, with MSC Day at the Ball Park to watch the Minor League Baseball teams Norfolk Tides and Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp square off at Harbor Park. Tickets for this event is $31.50 for adults and $29.50 for kids ages 2-12. Kids under 2 years old get in free. The ticket includes lunch during the game from a menu that features hamburgers, hotdogs, potato salad and more.



In December, MSC’s annual holiday party returns, but this year the command will also cap off its yearlong 75th Anniversary Celebration at the gala event. More details for this extravagant event will be announced this fall.



The MWR committee routinely holds fundraisers such as food and memorabilia sales at the command to help make all of these events memorable. This year, features sales of commemorative 75th Anniversary items such as polo shirts, coffee mugs and patches.



“We’re really trying to have fun events to celebrate the 75th anniversary of an institution that has accomplished so much and we should all be proud of that,” she said. “To do that, we need support from the command. We have some awesome merchandise the MWR team has worked really hard to order. At the end of the year when its time to shrug off the uniform and put on our dancing shoes we really want to have an excellence event for the Sailors and civilians can come out, enjoy each other’s company, win some cool prizes.”



If you’d like to become more involved with the MWR, become a member, purchase memorabilia or tickets for the MSC Day in the Park, you can do so by emailing msc_mwr@us.navy.mil.