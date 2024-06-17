Army & Air Force Exchange Service Shoppers Generate $308 Million for Quality-of-Life Programs

Photo By Marisa Conner | It matters where you shop. By shopping the Army & Air Force Exchange Service, the...... read more read more Photo By Marisa Conner | It matters where you shop. By shopping the Army & Air Force Exchange Service, the military community generated $308 million for Quality-of-Life programs in 2023. Shoppers save at the Exchange with tax-free, military exclusive pricing while making life better for Warfighters and families around the world. Read more: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-2HN. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – Shopping the Army & Air Force Exchange Service makes a difference: In 2023, military shoppers generated $308 million in dividends that support critical Quality-of-Life programs at installations worldwide.



100% of Exchange earnings are reinvested in the military community, so every time Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians, retirees, military families, Veterans, DoD civilians and other authorized shoppers make a purchase from an Exchange store, restaurant or ShopMyExchange.com, they strengthen military communities.



“Other retailers have a duty to maximize returns to their shareholders; the Exchange’s duty is to maximize support of the military communities we are privileged to serve,” said Exchange Director/CEO Tom Shull. “Those who serve and have served receive value through tax-free shopping and military-exclusive pricing at the Exchange while making life better for our Nation’s heroes and their families.”



The Exchange serves Army and Air Force installations, as well as select Navy and Marine Corps locations, providing dividends to the Services in 2023:

• Army: $168 million

• Air Force: $120 million

• Navy/Marine Corps: $20 million



About 60% of Exchange earnings are contributed to the Quality-of-Life programs, while the remaining earnings improve the shopping experience, such as renovating stores, updating infrastructure and adding new services. In the last 10 years, the Exchange has generated $3.7 billion in earnings, every dollar of which has benefited military communities.



The Exchange’s 2023 Mission Report provides a detailed overview of the DoD’s largest retailer—such as total revenue, earnings and more—as well as information regarding the many ways the Exchange benefit supported troops last year, including:

• 600,000 military uniforms outfitted at cost.

• 3.1 million DoDEA school meals served.

• 60,000+ Veterans and military spouses hired since 2013.

• 47,000 troops supported throughout 20 military exercises overseas.



The Mission Report can be read on the Exchange’s online Community Hub at ShopMyExchange.com/community by selecting “Annual Report” from the “Company” tab dropdown.



-- 30 --



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 54th-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $3.7 billion in earnings that support the military community, including through contributions to critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on X at https://x.com/ExchangePAO.



###



Media Notes:



For more information or to schedule an interview with an Exchange representative please contact Marisa Conner at 214-312-5111 or connermar@aafes.com.



Follow the Exchange:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/shopmyexchange

Twitter: https://twitter.com/shopmyexchange

Instagram: @shopmyexchange