Sweden’s Participation in BALTOPS 24 is its First as a Member of NATO

Photo By Sgt. Andy Martinez | Swedish Army Soldiers train alongside U.S. Marines with 2nd Air-Naval Gunfire Liaison...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Andy Martinez | Swedish Army Soldiers train alongside U.S. Marines with 2nd Air-Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, II Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, II Marine Expeditionary Force, during exercise Baltic Operations (BALTOPS) 24 at Gotland, Sweden, June 12, 2024. BALTOPS 24 is the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region. The exercise, led by U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa and executed by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Andy O. Martinez) see less | View Image Page

For the first time in 53 years of successful Baltic Operations exercises, nearly all of the 8,000 kilometers of the Baltic Coastline is safeguarded by NATO Allies. This is only possible due to the accession of Finland in 2023, and the more recent accession of Sweden on March 7, 2024.



The exercise has long been held as a proving ground for NATO candidates, and though Sweden has long participated in BALTOPS as a critical Partner, BALTOPS 24 marks the first time Sweden will participate as a NATO Ally. BALTOPS remains an alliance training opportunity for honing the leading edge of combined interoperability in mine countermeasures, dynamic amphibious capabilities, unmanned surface vehicle operations, and integrated maritime and air operations.



"Sweden - though our newest NATO Ally - is a longtime participant of BALTOPS and continues to be at the forefront of amphibious capabilities development," said Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO Chief of Staff Brig. Gen. Andrew T. Priddy.



"The dynamic challenges of the Baltic Region demand a refined, precise, and efficient amphibious capability; and that is exactly what we conducted in Sweden recently. The landing location was intentional: NATO's presence on Gotland Island is vital to protecting the security and stability of the Baltic Sea."



The Nordic nation contributes expertise, unique and fresh perspectives, and valuable technical experience within the Baltic Sea that augments the exercise in many ways. Sweden also executes an element that is essential for the ongoing security of the Baltic Sea region: the maintenance of Maritime Situational Awareness. When coupled with its underwater warfare capability and resources, Sweden’s practice of regularly clearing historic unexploded ordnance from previous conflicts makes the seas safer for all ships, and maintains freedom of navigation.



“Since we joined three months ago, it's important for Sweden to show that we, as a nation, contribute to the security and stability in the Baltic Sea region as it is our home turf as well,” says Lt. Tobias Irebro, liaison officer with the Swedish Navy. “It also lets us show that we are a willing contributor as a newly joined ally. It's also very important for the Baltic countries to exercise security and stability in the region as they depend on the sea as a main logistics asset for importing and exporting.”



Sweden’s maritime capabilities are critical for security and safety of the region, with an estimated 4,000 ship movements registered at any given moment in the Baltic Sea and along Sweden's west coast.



Allies like Sweden are committed in the Baltic region. Allied-led exercises in the Baltic Sea demonstrate the extensive military capabilities that NATO Allies need to keep the region safe.



BALTOPS 24 is the premier maritime-focused military exercise in the Baltic Region. The exercise, led by U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and executed by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen the combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea.



BALTOPS 24 demonstrates that, in an unpredictable world, Allies stand ready to protect the values, territory and people in the Baltic region. With its participation in BALTOPS 24, Sweden is demonstrating that NATO is, now more than ever, stronger together.