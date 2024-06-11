NAVFAC Southwest Awards $3 Billion Contract for New Construction and Repair Projects in Southwest Area of Responsibility

Courtesy Photo | Richard Pierleoni, PWD Monterey Engineering Technician (right), gives an overview of a...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Richard Pierleoni, PWD Monterey Engineering Technician (right), gives an overview of a roofing repair project as he stands in front of a crane lift utilized to lift roofing materials. see less | View Image Page

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southwest awarded a combined $3 Billion firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity multiple award construction contract for new construction and repair and renovation projects June 13. The contract will cover work at commercial and institutional facilities at various government installations in California, Arizona, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, and New Mexico.



After reviewing all bids submitted via the Sam.gov contract opportunities website, NAVFAC Southwest selected eight contractors to complete the work: Clark Construction Group of Irvine, Calif., Gilbane Federal of Concord, Calif., Harper Construction Company of San Diego, Calif., Hensel Phelps Construction Company of Irvine, Calif., R. A. Burch Construction Company, Inc. of Ramona, Calif., RQ Construction, LLC of Carlsbad, Calif., Tutor Perini Corporation of Sylmar, Calif., and Walsh Federal, LLC of Chicago, Ill.



“We look forward to leveraging the capabilities of this exceptional group of contractors to modernize and construct facilities that are value-added to our supported commanders,” said Capt. Laurie Scott, NAVFAC Southwest Commanding Officer.



Projects consist of design-build or design-bid build new construction, repair and renovation. Types of construction projects include, but are not limited to, repairs, renovation, or construction of airport buildings, office and administrative buildings, communications facilities, vehicle maintenance facilities, armories, parking garages, barracks facilities, prison facilities, fire stations, religious buildings, hotels, dining facilities, hospital and medical facilities, warehouse facilities, school facilities, and retail facilities.



The contract covers a two-year base period and one three-year option period, for a total maximum duration of five years.



“This was a critical award and the team brought it in a month early, even better, they awarded to an excellent contractor pool,” said Renae Kvendru, NAVFAC Southwest Chief of Contracting. “This is a huge success for the team who worked on getting the award across the finish line, and a big win for the Navy!”



About NAVFAC Southwest

NAVFAC Southwest supports planning, design, construction, real estate, environmental and public works for U.S Navy, Marine Corps, Army, Air Force and other supported federal agencies in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, and Colorado.