    NAVFAC Southwest Awards $3 Billion Contract for New Construction and Repair Projects in Southwest Area of Responsibility

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southwest

    Richard Pierleoni, PWD Monterey Engineering Technician (right), gives an overview of a roofing repair project as he stands in front of a crane lift utilized to lift roofing materials.

