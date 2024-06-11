Richard Pierleoni, PWD Monterey Engineering Technician (right), gives an overview of a roofing repair project as he stands in front of a crane lift utilized to lift roofing materials.
|09.26.2023
|06.14.2024 18:12
|8477469
|240614-O-PG482-2898
|2048x1536
|1.26 MB
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|2
|0
NAVFAC Southwest Awards $3 Billion Contract for New Construction and Repair Projects in Southwest Area of Responsibility
