Canadian avionics techs play major role in exercise

Photo By Master Sgt. Amy Lovgren | Royal Canadian Air Force Cpl. Jolin Bouchard, an avionics systems technician with 436...... read more read more Photo By Master Sgt. Amy Lovgren | Royal Canadian Air Force Cpl. Jolin Bouchard, an avionics systems technician with 436 Transport Squadron, Canadian Forces Base Trenton, checks the oil on a Royal Canadian Air Force C-130J Super Hercules engine during RED FLAG-Alaska 24-2, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 4, 2024. RF-A offers unique opportunities to integrate various U.S. and allied forces into joint, coalition, and multilateral training from simulated forward operating bases. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Amy Lovgren) see less | View Image Page

As a C-130J Super Hercules from the 436 Transport Squadron, Canadian Forces Base Trenton prepares for landing, the Royal Canadian Air Force, avionics systems technicians, ready themselves to perform their post-flight inspections to ensure the aircraft is ready for its next mission.



These technicians play a crucial role in maintaining the operations of the Super Hercules during exercises like RED FLAG-Alaska, maintaining all electronic systems onboard the aircraft.



"As an avionics systems technician, I focus on the electrical systems of the aircraft," said Royal Canadian Air Force Cpl. Gerald Dinelle, an avionics systems technician with the 436 TS. "We also have powerplant technicians who handle engines and mechanical components, aircraft structures technicians who work on the flight controls and the structure of the aircraft, and air weapons systems technicians who take care of munitions. Our goal is to make the aircraft serviceable so they are airworthy and ready for any training or operational missions."



Participating in exercises like RED FLAG-Alaska provides both pilots and maintenance crews realistic training they would not receive in their normal training environment. The scenarios enable joint combined forces to exchange tactics, techniques, and procedures while improving interoperability with fellow allied forces.



“[This] exercise is really good for us,” said Dinelle, highlighting the value of large-scale exercises. “It allows us to use systems that we don't use that often back home in terms [for example] countermeasure systems or actual defensive systems of the aircraft.”



A major aspect of RED FLAG-Alaska is the interaction with international counterparts. Approximately 3,100 service members and more than 100 aircraft from four nations are participating in the current iteration of the exercise.



Dinelle and Bouchard agreed that RED FLAG-Alaska is a great experience. The opportunities have been incredible and they would recommend it to everyone.



"[It's] nice to see how other countries operate," said RCAF Cpl. Jolin Bouchard, also an avionics systems technician with the 436 TS. "The unit next to us has C-130s as well. Talking with them about their different modes and configurations has been nice."