    Canadian avionics techs play major role in exercise

    ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Amy Lovgren 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson   

    Royal Canadian Air Force service members with the 436 Transport Squadron, Canadian Forces Base Trenton, perform post-flight inspections RED FLAG-Alaska 24-2 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 4, 2024. RED FLAG-Alaska offers unique opportunities to integrate various U.S. and allied forces into joint, coalition, and multilateral training from simulated forward operating bases. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Amy Lovgren)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2024
    Date Posted: 06.14.2024 17:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 927654
    VIRIN: 240604-Z-LY731-3000
    Filename: DOD_110385567
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: ALASKA, US

    This work, Canadian avionics techs play major role in exercise, by MSgt Amy Lovgren, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Royal Canadian Air Force
    Red Flag-Alaska
    436 Transport Squadron
    INDOPACOM
    RF-A 24-2

