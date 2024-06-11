Avoid VSFB Beach Closures: Observe to Preserve

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. – Vandenberg Space Force Base provides year-round public access to Surf Beach and Ocean Park; however, the installation is also required by the U.S Endangered Species Act to protect the Western snowy plover, a threatened species.



“To protect their nests and chicks, beach restrictions are enforced annually at Surf Beach and Ocean Park, which are accessible to the public, and Wall Beach and Minuteman Beach, which are accessible the on-base community, from March 1 through September 30,” said Rhys Evans, Space Launch Delta 30 natural resources manager. “These dates coincide with the bird’s nesting season.”



As of June 10, less than halfway through the season, 86 violations have occurred on Surf Beach and Ocean Park leading to risk of future closures.



Additionally, as of June 11, seven violations have occurred at Wall Beach, which is at severe risk of closure with only 10 allowable violations per season.



“We are at risk of losing access to our most popular on-base beach due to the number of violations into snowy plover nesting areas along Wall Beach,” said Evans. “We need the help of everyone who uses these beautiful beaches to observe restrictions to preserve access to this amazing resource that makes Vandenberg unique throughout the Department of the Air Force.”



Installed at each location are nest cameras that are in place to study the species, but are also effective for security purposes, identifying trespassers, and mitigating future violations.



"The most effective approach to prevent beach closures is by respecting the established boundaries designed to safeguard this species," said Jessica Griffiths, a wildlife biologist who is working alongside the Space Launch Delta 30 environmental team. "It is the responsibility of all beachgoers to protect our natural resources so that we all can enjoy these beaches without increased impact to a threatened species."



Until September 30, there is a prohibition of campfires, parasailing, and pets at Vandenberg area beaches. To avoid closures and/or legal action, follow the guidance on posted signs and other notices, and respect fences, ropes, and other barriers. Violations of beach restrictions can result in future beach closures, trespassing citations, fines, and civil penalties including arrest and incarceration.

