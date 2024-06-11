Washington State Guard take part in "Yakima Burn" Training Exercise

Photo By Spc. Abigail Clark | Members of the Washington State Guard conduct training exercise Yakima Burn and learn...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Abigail Clark | Members of the Washington State Guard conduct training exercise Yakima Burn and learn how to shelter in place when fighting a fire at the Yakima Training Center, Wash., June 8, 2024. The training was conducted to help prepare the members of the Washington State Guard to protect their homeland in case of disaster. (Army National Guard photo by Spc. Abigail Clark) see less | View Image Page

During its June Annual Training, the Washington State Guard took part in Operation Yakima Burn, a three-day field training exercise at the Yakima Training Center (YTC) to better prepare for wildfire season.



On June 5 and 6, members of the Washington State Guard arrived at YTC to set up for in-processing and secure ranges. On June 7, more members arrived to begin the FTX. The exercise started with a fire brief, followed by training sessions in the field to learn about equipment, fire science and how members would support a potential fire call-up. Once the FTX was over, the State Guard members went through the process of demobilization, much like they would in a real fire situation.



“The Washington State Guard did a great job planning and executing and for them this is a first of its kind exercise,” said Col. Angela Gentry, director of operations, Joint Force Headquarters, Washington National Guard.



For the State Guard, a multi-day annual training is a lot of work since they do not have a full-time staff to help plan and execute events. The Washington State Guard is an all-volunteer unit organized under the Military Department of the State of Washington and work directly with the Joint Headquarters Staff. Its members come from all walks of life and normally serve without remuneration meeting monthly, within their organized units stationed at strategic locations throughout the state.



“The depth of duty and service represented by the Washington State Guard, as a true volunteer force, is inspiring and impressive. We are blessed to have so many talented and passionate professionals – a collectively compounding force, as part of our joint enterprise,” said Gentry.



Washington State Guard members are often called up to support wildfire season, but in a more supportive role. In the past decade during major fire activations, the State Guard has acted as liaisons for local authorities and tribes and provided radio communications support.