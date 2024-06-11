Tinker Talks Podcast: PTSD Awareness Month

Courtesy Photo | June is Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Awareness Month an observance to spread...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | June is Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Awareness Month an observance to spread awareness about PTSD an encourage those struggling with symptoms of PTSD to seek treatment. Please see the above infographic for resources and/or more information at www.ReadyAirmen.com. (U.S. Air Force graphic) see less | View Image Page

June is National Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Awareness Month and we’re talking about it on this episode of Tinker Talks.



PTSD Awareness Month is dedicated to spreading awareness to PTSD and to encourage those struggling with symptoms of PTSD to seek treatment.

Maj. Carla Turrentine, 72nd Medical Group mental health element chief discusses PTSD, its symptoms, prevalence in the military, treatment challenges and barriers to seeking help, and how the 72nd MDG supports personnel with mental illness.



PTSD is a mental health condition that is triggered by a terrifying event. People who have experienced or witnessed a traumatic event such as a natural disaster, a serious accident, a terrorist act, war/combat, or physical or sexual assault may develop PTSD.



According to the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, fifth edition, some common symptoms of PTSD include things like sleep disturbance, hypervigilance, trouble concentrating, irritable behavior or forms of self-destructive behavior.



The Military Health System offers a variety of resources for those suffering from PTSD. For veterans and their families, there is a hotline through the PTSD Foundation of America specialized in providing referrals, information, and resources. To reach the hotline, patients can call (877) 717-PTSD (7873). For more advice contact your local military Mental Health Clinic and check out the following resources:

• Mental Health: An Overview for Service Members

• Psychological Health Center of Excellence

• Military One Source: 1-800-342-9647

• Suicide and Crisis Lifeline: Dial 988 and Select Option 1



Listen to the latest Tinker Talks podcast on iTunes or Spotify.