MCIPAC Change of Command Ceremony

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Anthony J. Easton, right, sergeant major of Marine Corps Installations Pacific, passes the guidon to Maj. Gen. Stephen E. Liszewski, the outgoing commanding general of MCIPAC, during a change of command ceremony on Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, June 14, 2024. Liszewski served for two years as the commanding general and was relieved by Maj. Gen. Brian N. Wolford, who previously served as the director for plans policy strategy, United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command, United States Forces Korea. Liszewski and Wolford are natives of Maryland and Easton is a native of Minnesota.

MARINE CORPS INSTALLATIONS PACIFIC, OKINAWA, Japan — Major General Stephen E. Liszewski, relinquished command of Marine Corps Installations Pacific to Major General Brian N. Wolford, June 14th, 2024, at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan.



Major General Liszewski explained to the audience the mindset of an installation commander and his Marines.



“Day in and day out it’s not about the instant credit, it’s about operating with a bias for action, when you see an opportunity seize it, if you see a challenge or obstacle knock it down, but drive on and take action, make mission; and get ready for the next challenge, because in the installations business there is always one sitting around the next corner,” Major General Liszewski.



Before taking command of Marine Corps Installations Pacific, Major General Wolford served as the Director for Plans Policy Strategy (UCJ5) for United Nations, Command Combined Forces Command, and United States Forces Korea.



Upon taking command, Major General Wolford addressed the formation.



“I promise to you that I will give you a hundred percent. I expect from you a hundred percent. I came here to win, that is why we are here, to win,” Major General Wolford.



Marine Corps Installations Pacific exercises command and control, oversight, and budgetary guidance over the Marine Corps’ network of advanced naval bases in the Indo-Pacific in order to secure and protect Marine Corps capabilities, strengthen alliances, and expand the capabilities of forward-deployed naval expeditionary forces.



For further information, please e-mail the Marine Corps Installations Pacific Communication Strategy and Operations office at MCIPAC_Media@usmc.mil.







海兵隊太平洋基地司令官交代式



海兵隊太平洋基地・沖縄－2024年6月14日、海兵隊普天間航空基地において、スティーブン・リズウスキー少将からブライアン・ウォルフォード少将へ海兵隊太平洋基地の指揮権が移譲されました。



指揮権を移譲したリズウスキー少将は、式典参加者に対して、基地司令官また海兵隊員としての心構えを強調しました。

「来る日も去る日も、すぐに成果がでるものではなく、力をかけて行動するものです。機会があればそれを活かし、チャレンジを克服し、突き進むことで、任務を達成でき、さらに新たな課題に備えます。基地を運営するということは、道を進んでいったその角に常に課題が待ち構えているのです」

海兵隊太平洋基地司令官に就任したウォルフォード少将は、前職として国連軍、米韓連合軍司令部、在韓米軍の防衛計画政策戦略部長(UCJ5)を務めていました。



新たに指揮官に就任したウォルフォード少将は、隊員らを激励しました。

「私は司令官として全身全霊を尽くす。君たちの全力を期待している。私は勝つためにここに来た、だからこそ私たちはここにいる」



海兵隊太平洋基地は、インド太平洋地域における海兵隊の前進海軍基地ネットワークに対する指揮統制や監督、予算ガイドラインを実行し、その能力の確保と保護、同盟の強化、前方展開する海軍遠征部隊の能力を拡大します。



この件に関する追加的な質問がございましたら、海兵隊太平洋基地広報企画運用部までメール MCIPAC_Media@usmc.mil でお問い合わせください。