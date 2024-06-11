759th receives new leadership

Courtesy Photo | FORT CARSON, Colo. — Lt. Col. Daniel Gonzalez addresses the Soldiers of the 759th...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | FORT CARSON, Colo. — Lt. Col. Daniel Gonzalez addresses the Soldiers of the 759th Military Police Battalion during a change of leadership ceremony June 11, 2024, at Founders Field. see less | View Image Page

FORT CARSON, Colo. — Lt. Col. Daniel Gonzalez assumed command of the 759th Military Police Battalion from Lt. Col. Scott Nelson during a change of leadership ceremony June 11, 2024, at Founders Field.

Command Sgt. Maj. Patrick O’Rourke Jr. also assumed responsibility of the unit from Command Sgt. Maj. Jeremy Legault during the ceremony.

Presiding officer Col. Jeremy Kerfoot, commander of the 89th Military Police Brigade at Fort Cavazos, Texas, welcomed the new leadership and bid farewell to the outgoing command team.

“Lt. Col. Gonzalez takes command during an important time in our regiment, and I know that he possesses the expertise, the character and the leadership to guide the command into the future,” said Kerfoot. “Your leadership will be a necessity for the officers, NCOs and Soldiers alike in this battalion.”

While serving as the 89th MP Brigade executive officer, Gonzalez received a no-notice deployment to the U.S. Southwestern border in 2018 to support the Department of Homeland Security’s Border Patrol. In 2019, he joined the Current Operations Division of the Futures and Concepts Center, Army Futures Command, at Fort Eustis, Virginia. In his most recent assignment, Gonzalez was with Human Resources Command’s MP Branch Field Grade Officer Talent Manager at Fort Know, Kentucky.

Gonzalez addressed the Soldiers of his battalion for the first time.

“You are both lethal and disciplined experts who bring significant assets, whether supporting maneuver commanders in combat or performing law enforcement to protect the Fort Carson community,” he said. “This is already a great team and Command Sgt. Maj. O’Rourke and I are proud to join it.”

Gonzalez assured Soldiers that although the next two years may be difficult as the battalion begins to reorganize to meet the Army’s need, it will continue to support the Fort Carson community.

“All of these activities will present challenges that we will work through together,” said Gonzalez.

Kerfoot spoke about Nelson’s accomplishments during his command.

“In the last 24 months, Lt. Col. Nelson has led a battalion that directly supported global military operations by deploying three companies and six military working dog teams in support of two combatant commands,” he said.

Nelson made his final address to the 759th MP Battalion.

“I know there’s a lot more to be done in this battalion and that leadership is a never-ending process, but I also know that I gave 100% every day, right up to the end,” he said. “It's you standing in front of me and behind me that kept me motivated to give my best.”