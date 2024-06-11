Exchange Shoppers Can Win $12,350 in Prizes in Army Birthday Sweepstakes

Photo By Zachary Wright | Shoppers 18 and older can celebrate the 249th Army birthday with the latest...... read more read more Photo By Zachary Wright | Shoppers 18 and older can celebrate the 249th Army birthday with the latest @shopmyexchange sweepstakes. Enter to win a share of more than $12,000 in prizes at ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes from June 14 to July 14. No purchase necessary. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is commemorating the Army’s 249th birthday by giving away more than $12,000 in tactical gear prizes to shoppers.



From June 14 to July 14, authorized shoppers 18 and older worldwide can enter at ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes for a chance at more than 115 prizes. No purchase is necessary to win.



Prizes include:

• Bose S1 Pro+ wireless PA system, $649 in value each (10 winners)

• Yeti Roadie 48 cooler, $400 in value each (2 winners)

• Work Sharp Ken Onion MK II Elite knife sharpener, $299 in value (1 winner)

• Work Sharp Professional Precision Adjust knife sharpener, $299 in value (1 winner)

• Benchmade 430BK-02 Redoubt knife, $200 in value (5 winners)

• Osprey Hikelite 26 hiking backpack, $110 in value each (5 winners)

• Bear and Sons Blackhawk Garra III black Karambit Sideliner (6 winners)

• Rumpl NanoLoft puffy travel blanket (5 winners)

• Yeti Rambler straw mug (10 winners)

• Yeti Rambler bottle (10 winners)

• Duke Cannon Ammo Can soap gift set (1 winner)

• Coghlan’s tableware set (5 winners)

• OtterBox portable power bank mobile charging kit (5 winners)

• Nite Ize Radiant 250 headlamp (10 winners)

• MV Sport Army logo baseball cap (10 winners)

• DripDrop Bold Classics electrolyte powder packets (10 winners)

• Chemical Guys heavy-duty ultra-clear detailing bucket (5 winners)

• Fox River Basecamp 2.0 lightweight ankle socks (15 winners)



Drawings will take place around July 26. Shoppers can find additional Army birthday savings in stores and online. Visit ShopMyExchange.com/savings-center/weekly-ads to view weekly sales flyers. Department of Defense and Coast Guard civilians and retirees and honorably discharged Veterans who have confirmed their eligibility to shop online can enter, too. Veterans can learn more about their shopping benefits at https://aafes.media/paveterans and DoD civilians can visit https://aafes.media/cacbenefitspa.



Social media friendly: Shoppers 18 and older can celebrate the 249th Army birthday with the latest @shopmyexchange sweepstakes. Enter to win a share of more than $12,000 in prizes at ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes from June 14 to July 14. No purchase necessary. Read more: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-2HF



-- 30 --



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 54th-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $3.5 billion in earnings for critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.



###



Media Notes:



For more information or to schedule an interview with an Exchange representative please contact Zach Wright, 214-312-6300, or Wrightz@aafes.com



Follow the Exchange:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/shopmyexchange

Twitter: https://twitter.com/shopmyexchange

Instagram: @shopmyexchange