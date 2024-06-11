Fort Wainwright breaks ground on new fieldhouse

Courtesy Photo | An artist's rendering depicts the new fieldhouse at Fort Wainwright that is scheduled...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | An artist's rendering depicts the new fieldhouse at Fort Wainwright that is scheduled to open in fall 2026. The garrison hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for the facility June 11. (Image courtesy of Watterson Construction) see less | View Image Page

FORT WAINWRIGHT, Alaska – Fort Wainwright celebrated the onset of construction of a 72,500 sq. ft. fieldhouse with a groundbreaking ceremony June 11.



“The new fieldhouse expands the functionality of the Fryar Fitness Complex and will address critical needs by providing a state-of-the-art, purpose-built space designed to support year-round fitness and recreational activities,” said Col. Jason Cole, garrison commander for U.S. Army Garrison Alaska.



“Currently, our existing fitness facilities are insufficient to meet the needs of our growing community, which totals approximately 15,000 individuals,” added Cole.



The project will have an elevated, four-lane, 200-meter running track overlooking a 21,000 sq. ft. turf field that can accommodate soccer, group training, and other large events. Functional fitness, circuit training, stretching areas, and locker rooms will be included. Additionally, the fieldhouse will have locker rooms, a control desk, administrative areas, a lobby, laundry facilities, and ample storage.



U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Alaska District Commander Col. Jeff Palazzini said, “It will provide ample room for more than 300 soldiers at a time.”



Cole remarked that Fort Wainwright’s remote location and the often extreme conditions make outdoor physical activities challenging and at times unsafe.



“We experience temperatures dropping below -40 degrees Fahrenheit, snow, freezing rain, as well as the extended darkness. In the summer,” Cole added, “smoke from wildfires, which we’re experiencing today, can lead to hazardous air quality. These conditions significantly hinder our Soldiers’, family members’ and civilians’ ability to maintain physical fitness.”



Palazzini said the fieldhouse “is tailor made for the conditions in this region.”



This fieldhouse will provide a large, modern indoor physical fitness training, testing, and recreational space. The use of natural daylighting along with comfort cooling will ensure patrons can have a comfortable and productive fitness experience year-round.



“The ability to exercise year-round, despite the conditions outdoors, will help mitigate the impact of Seasonal Affective Disorder, promote physical and mental health, and foster an environment where the community can thrive in the Last Frontier,” Cole said.



The project was awarded by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Alaska District on Feb. 8, 2024, to Watterson Construction Company. The estimated total cost is $72M, which is $27M less than what was initially programmed for when funding was first appropriated by Congress. Construction will be managed by USACE with coordination and additional oversight by USAG Alaska Directorate of Public Works. Project completion is scheduled for August 2026.