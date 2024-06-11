42nd Infantry Division stands up Division Artillery during June 9 ceremony

Photo By Staff Sgt. Andrew Valenza | New York Army National Guard Command Sgt. Major Curtis Moss unfurls the colors of the...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Andrew Valenza | New York Army National Guard Command Sgt. Major Curtis Moss unfurls the colors of the 42nd Infantry Division Artillery, or DIVARTY, during a ceremony at the New York State Armory in Kingston, New York on June 9, 2024. The unfurling ceremony marked the return of the DIVARTY, a headquarters controlling the division's fire support, to the structure of the 42nd Infantry Division after almost 20 years. ( U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Andrew Valenza) see less | View Image Page

KINGSTON, New York- New York Army National Guard Col. Marc Lindemann, a veteran of the Iraq War, took command of the Kingston, New York-based 42nd Infantry Division Artillery during an uncasing ceremony held on June 9, 2024.



The 195-Soldier unit, known as the DIVARTY, is a headquarters which controls the artillery fire of the division’s 54 cannons and rocket and missile artillery.



Lindemann, a Miller Place resident with 20 years of military service, was promoted to the rank of Colonel during the ceremony by Major Gen., Joseph Biehler, the commander of the 42nd Infantry Division.



From World War II until 2007 the DIVARTY was an integral part of all divisions, including the 42nd Infantry Division, which has elements across the northeast but is headquartered in New York.



The Army eliminated the headquarters during the Global War on Terror when the division brigades were designed so they could deploy independently for low-intensity combat.



An artillery battalion was assigned to provide direct support to each brigade and the division coordinating headquarters was eliminated.



The June 9 ceremony marked the return of the DVARTY to the 42nd Infantry Division, and Biehler’s command.



The uncasing ceremony—which involves unfurling the unit’s flag--serves two purposes.



It allows the commander the opportunity to assess the readiness and discipline of the unit.



With the uncasing of the organizational colors, it indicates that a unit is now combat ready and its history is beginning again.



During the ceremony, the flag was uncased by Lindemann and the DIVARTY Command Sgt. Maj. Curtis Moss.



“It is wonderful to see the activation of the 42nd DIVARTY. This now completes and starts the process of a fully functional 42nd Infantry Division,” Biehler said.



In his remarks, Biehler said Lindemann was the right officer to command the DIVARTY.



“Marc is one of the most intelligent officers I have met within the military,” Biehler said.



“His tactical knowledge, caring personality and competent leadership style are why he will be successful in this position,” Biehler added.

“The return of the 42nd Infantry Division Artillery reminds us that the Army is fundamentally a learning organization. You can tell by the changes of the past several years,” Lindemann said.



“Our focus on counterinsurgency has transitioned to a focus on large-scale combat operations. The key to success is the artillery, the King of Battle. And the Army has recognized this reality by reactivating the Division Artillery,” he emphasized.



Lindemann is a graduate of officer candidate school in 2004 and first served on active duty with the Army. In 2005 he deployed to Iraq as a platoon leader in Battery B, 2nd Battalion, 77th Field Artillery, a part of the 4th Infantry Division.



He joined the New York National Guard in 2007.



Lindemann has held numerous field artillery positions with increasing responsibility. Most recently he served as Chief of Fires under the 42nd Infantry Division.



He holds a bachelor’s and master’s degree from Yale University, a master’s degree from the U.S. Army War College, and Juris Doctorate from Harvard Law School.



Lindemann and his wife Candace have four children: Lilah, Marc Jr., Conrad, and Cyrus.