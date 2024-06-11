Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    42nd Infantry Division DIVARTY colors uncased

    42nd Infantry Division DIVARTY colors uncased

    KINGSTON, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Andrew Valenza 

    New York National Guard

    New York Army National Guard Command Sgt. Major Curtis Moss unfurls the colors of the 42nd Infantry Division Artillery, or DIVARTY, during a ceremony at the New York State Armory in Kingston, New York on June 9, 2024. The unfurling ceremony marked the return of the DIVARTY, a headquarters controlling the division's fire support, to the structure of the 42nd Infantry Division after almost 20 years. ( U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Andrew Valenza)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2024
    Date Posted: 06.12.2024 14:17
    Photo ID: 8470396
    VIRIN: 240609-Z-A3538-1006
    Resolution: 1024x683
    Size: 199.59 KB
    Location: KINGSTON, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 42nd Infantry Division DIVARTY colors uncased, by SSG Andrew Valenza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    42nd Infantry Division stands up Division Artillery during June 9 ceremony

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    New York

    TAGS

    ceremony
    artillery
    42nd Infantry Divison
    NYNG
    DIVARTY

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT