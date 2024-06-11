42nd Infantry Division DIVARTY colors uncased

New York Army National Guard Command Sgt. Major Curtis Moss unfurls the colors of the 42nd Infantry Division Artillery, or DIVARTY, during a ceremony at the New York State Armory in Kingston, New York on June 9, 2024. The unfurling ceremony marked the return of the DIVARTY, a headquarters controlling the division's fire support, to the structure of the 42nd Infantry Division after almost 20 years. ( U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Andrew Valenza)

