42nd Infantry Division DIVARTY colors uncased

New York Army National Guard Command Sgt. Major Curtis Moss unfurls the colors of the 42nd Infantry Division Artillery, or DIVARTY, during a ceremony at the New York State Armory in Kingston, New York on June 9, 2024. The unfurling ceremony marked the return of the DIVARTY, a headquarters controlling the division's fire support, to the structure of the 42nd Infantry Division after almost 20 years. ( U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Andrew Valenza)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2024 14:17
|Photo ID:
|8470396
|VIRIN:
|240609-Z-A3538-1006
|Resolution:
|1024x683
|Size:
|199.59 KB
|Location:
|KINGSTON, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
42nd Infantry Division stands up Division Artillery during June 9 ceremony
New York
