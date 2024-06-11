341st Military Intelligence Battalion Trains At Yakima Training Center

Building on a smaller field Training exercise in January, the 341st Military Intelligence Battalion participated in a four-day field training exercise at the Yakima Training Center during its June drill weekend, June 6-9, 2024.



“We wanted to test our soldiers by combining their military intelligence jobs with basic soldiering skills in a more challenging environment than what we typically do in a home-station drill,” said LTC Nolan Rinehart, commander, 341st Military Intelligence Battalion.



The scenario, a conflict in the fictional country of South Torbia, allowed military intelligence professionals from the 341st MI Battalion, Delta Company, 898th Brigade Engineer Battalion and the Army Reserves to work together, performing screenings, interrogations and source operations.



“We have to be able to get information from people that they might not be willing to share,” said Spc. Alesia Yushkevich, a human intelligence collector and Russian linguist, 341st Military Intelligence Battalion.



During the exercise, teams conducted multiple sources meets with more than 40 role players to create a common narrative they could provide to a combatant commander. Following each meeting, the team wrote a report to describe what they learned. Each report went up to the Operational Management Team for synchronization and deconfliction.



“I thought this was great for preparing us for our real-world scenario. I think it makes us better equipped to do the job we signed up to do,” said Yushkevich.



While deployed intelligence soldiers provide the Army with the information it needs to act, human intelligence collectors talk to sources in foreign languages and conduct interrogations. At home, intelligence experts gather information to help officials in the state that could help save lives during disasters or even prevent a national emergency.



Washington is home to a diverse population with hundreds of languages spoken. During the COVID-19 pandemic, linguists from the 341st provided critical translation capabilities for emergency messages about the virus.



“I couldn’t be prouder of the soldiers, NCOs, command teams, and staff of the 341st. I set some pretty high expectations for these citizen-soldiers and they stepped up to the task. I have the utmost confidence in the capabilities and readiness of our team.” Rinehart said

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.12.2024 Date Posted: 06.12.2024 14:02 Story ID: 473770 Location: CAMP MURRAY, WASHINGTON, US Hometown: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US Hometown: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US Web Views: 11 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 341st Military Intelligence Battalion Trains At Yakima Training Center, by Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.