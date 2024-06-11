Washington Guard Medics gets real-world experience at Bersama Warrior 24

Courtesy Photo | 1st Lt. Heather Johnson and Sgt. Jin Chen Lim, Washington Army National Guard Medical...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 1st Lt. Heather Johnson and Sgt. Jin Chen Lim, Washington Army National Guard Medical Detachment pose for a photo while participating in Bersama Warrior 2024, June 7, 2024 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. (Courtesy Photo) see less | View Image Page

While much of Bersama Warrior 2024 is focused on a command post exercise, Sgt. Jin Chen Lim and 1st Lt. Heather Johnson from the Washington Army National Guard’s Medical Detachment are in Malaysia to ensure the health and safety of all participants.



“I found out that I was going to be a part of the real-world medical team that was supporting [the training],” Lim said. “So I went to the final planning conference and learned a lot about our role.”



During the final planning meetings, Lim learned there was no plan in place for if a real-world medical incident happened.



“While there, I went around to the hospitals, spoke to the embassy, and found out they have a medical team,” Lim said. “The big thing was making sure we had the procedures right if anyone needed medication or needed to go to the hospital.”



In a deployed environment, combat medics are primarily responsible for providing emergency medical treatment, limited primary care, and health protection and evacuation from the point of injury or illness. For the medics at the exercise, much of their focus has been on dietary issues, any type of travel-related illnesses and ensuring all participants are getting adequate rest.



“New environment, different types of foods, long travel and being away from home are always factors that will cause illness,” Lim said. “We just provide the support needed for our service members.”



While work is important, it isn’t all work for Lim and the medics at Bersama Warrior.



“We have gotten the chance to go out and enjoy Kuala Lumpur a little,” Lim said. “It’s a beautiful city.”



Bersama Warrior is an annual, bilateral Joint exercise sponsored by U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and hosted by the Malaysian Armed Forces. Bersama Warrior enhances the comprehensive partnership shared by U.S. and Malaysia and strengthens the ties between the Malaysian Armed Forces and the Washington National Guard.