Photo By Spc. Matthew Connor | Specialist Draven Johnson, a petroleum supply specialist assigned to Alpha Company,...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Matthew Connor | Specialist Draven Johnson, a petroleum supply specialist assigned to Alpha Company, 68th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 4th Division Sustainment Brigade is securing the ammo for his 240B medium machine before his gunnery qualification on Fort Carson, June 03, 2024. Gunnery training enables Soldiers to increase their readiness and lethality by becoming proficient in convoy operations and firing weapons systems from vehicles. (Photo by Sgt. Matthew S. Connor, 4DSB PAO) see less | View Image Page

68th DSSB Host Gunnery Qualification

Story By Sgt. Matthew S. Connor, 4 Division Sustainment Brigade PAO





FORT CARSON-Stage Coach Soldiers with the 68th Division Sustainment



Support Battalion, 4th Division Sustainment Brigade hosted a gunnery for



Rough Rider Soldiers across 4th DSB starting May 29, 2024, on Fort



Carson.





This is the second gunnery in two months hosted for 4th DSB soldiers, the



previous being hosted by Trail Blazer Soldiers with the 4th Special Troops



Battalion, 4th DSB. The training and qualification events help bolster



Soldier readiness and operational capability.





To have success at gunnery, preparations started weeks before heading



out to the field. Soldiers conducted familiarization training and



maintenance on the equipment they would use on the range. 4DSB



Soldiers drove a mix of Light Medium Tactical Vehicles and High Mobility



Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles, communication equipment, the M240



medium machine gun, day and night optics.





“For this gunnery we’ve had about a month of prep. There were multiple



simulations that we went through a bunch of classes to familiarize



ourselves with the 240, Targets, and the PAS-13(Thermal Optic).” Said



Cpl. Mason Ingram, a small arms and artillery repairman and gunner



assigned to B Co., 68th DSSB, 4th DSB.





They also had to take a written test that covered enemy vehicle



identification and ammo type. Virtual vehicle training was one of the



training requirements according to Staff Sgt. Cody Paul, the senior gunner



for C CO., 68th DSSB, 4th DSB.





Once in the field, gun crews were tested on their movement,



communication, and shooting while in a vehicle all of which are vital to



convoy operations. This kind of real-world training applies to not only



combat troops but support troops as well.





“I believe gunnery has improved myself and my crew’s readiness, by



being able to efficiently engage the enemy and destroy them on a



mounted weapon system on a gun truck.” Said Staff Sgt. Kaleb Loud, a



test measurement equipment support sergeant with B Co., 68th DSSB,



4th DSB. “I think it’s 100 percent practical, regardless of your



MOS(military occupational Specialty) you never know if you will be



assigned to a gun truck, and being able to execute that if needed is very



important in the safety of your team and company.”





When the gun crew qualify they are then scored out 1000 points spread



across a day and night time qualification. They are scored based on their



movement to the engagement area, communication with the tower and



time it takes to engage the targets. To achieve the highest score possible



as safely as possible the driver, gunner and vehicle commander need to



be in sync with each other





“So my role as a driver is to basically keep the gun crew safe and



understand the commands that the VC (vehicle commander) is giving me



or if the VC is giving command to the gunner i need to be able to listen to



both.” Said Cpl. Coleman Johnson, a radio mechanic assigned to B Co.,



68th DSSB, 4th DSB.





As the last of the vehicle crew completes their gunnery qualification the



Rough Rider Brigade will start to train and qualify on individual and



dismounted weapons to ensure that 4DSB is combat effective no matter



the situation.