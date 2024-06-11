68th DSSB Host Gunnery Qualification
Story By Sgt. Matthew S. Connor, 4 Division Sustainment Brigade PAO
FORT CARSON-Stage Coach Soldiers with the 68th Division Sustainment
Support Battalion, 4th Division Sustainment Brigade hosted a gunnery for
Rough Rider Soldiers across 4th DSB starting May 29, 2024, on Fort
Carson.
This is the second gunnery in two months hosted for 4th DSB soldiers, the
previous being hosted by Trail Blazer Soldiers with the 4th Special Troops
Battalion, 4th DSB. The training and qualification events help bolster
Soldier readiness and operational capability.
To have success at gunnery, preparations started weeks before heading
out to the field. Soldiers conducted familiarization training and
maintenance on the equipment they would use on the range. 4DSB
Soldiers drove a mix of Light Medium Tactical Vehicles and High Mobility
Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles, communication equipment, the M240
medium machine gun, day and night optics.
“For this gunnery we’ve had about a month of prep. There were multiple
simulations that we went through a bunch of classes to familiarize
ourselves with the 240, Targets, and the PAS-13(Thermal Optic).” Said
Cpl. Mason Ingram, a small arms and artillery repairman and gunner
assigned to B Co., 68th DSSB, 4th DSB.
They also had to take a written test that covered enemy vehicle
identification and ammo type. Virtual vehicle training was one of the
training requirements according to Staff Sgt. Cody Paul, the senior gunner
for C CO., 68th DSSB, 4th DSB.
Once in the field, gun crews were tested on their movement,
communication, and shooting while in a vehicle all of which are vital to
convoy operations. This kind of real-world training applies to not only
combat troops but support troops as well.
“I believe gunnery has improved myself and my crew’s readiness, by
being able to efficiently engage the enemy and destroy them on a
mounted weapon system on a gun truck.” Said Staff Sgt. Kaleb Loud, a
test measurement equipment support sergeant with B Co., 68th DSSB,
4th DSB. “I think it’s 100 percent practical, regardless of your
MOS(military occupational Specialty) you never know if you will be
assigned to a gun truck, and being able to execute that if needed is very
important in the safety of your team and company.”
When the gun crew qualify they are then scored out 1000 points spread
across a day and night time qualification. They are scored based on their
movement to the engagement area, communication with the tower and
time it takes to engage the targets. To achieve the highest score possible
as safely as possible the driver, gunner and vehicle commander need to
be in sync with each other
“So my role as a driver is to basically keep the gun crew safe and
understand the commands that the VC (vehicle commander) is giving me
or if the VC is giving command to the gunner i need to be able to listen to
both.” Said Cpl. Coleman Johnson, a radio mechanic assigned to B Co.,
68th DSSB, 4th DSB.
As the last of the vehicle crew completes their gunnery qualification the
Rough Rider Brigade will start to train and qualify on individual and
dismounted weapons to ensure that 4DSB is combat effective no matter
the situation.
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2024 13:38
|Story ID:
|473766
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 68th DSSB Host Gunnery Qualification, by SPC Matthew Connor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
