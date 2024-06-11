Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    68th DSSB Host Gunnery Qualification

    FORT CARSON, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2024

    Story by Spc. Matthew Connor 

    4th Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade

    Story By Sgt. Matthew S. Connor, 4 Division Sustainment Brigade PAO


    FORT CARSON-Stage Coach Soldiers with the 68th Division Sustainment

    Support Battalion, 4th Division Sustainment Brigade hosted a gunnery for

    Rough Rider Soldiers across 4th DSB starting May 29, 2024, on Fort

    Carson.


    This is the second gunnery in two months hosted for 4th DSB soldiers, the

    previous being hosted by Trail Blazer Soldiers with the 4th Special Troops

    Battalion, 4th DSB. The training and qualification events help bolster

    Soldier readiness and operational capability.


    To have success at gunnery, preparations started weeks before heading

    out to the field. Soldiers conducted familiarization training and

    maintenance on the equipment they would use on the range. 4DSB

    Soldiers drove a mix of Light Medium Tactical Vehicles and High Mobility

    Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles, communication equipment, the M240

    medium machine gun, day and night optics.


    “For this gunnery we’ve had about a month of prep. There were multiple

    simulations that we went through a bunch of classes to familiarize

    ourselves with the 240, Targets, and the PAS-13(Thermal Optic).” Said

    Cpl. Mason Ingram, a small arms and artillery repairman and gunner

    assigned to B Co., 68th DSSB, 4th DSB.


    They also had to take a written test that covered enemy vehicle

    identification and ammo type. Virtual vehicle training was one of the

    training requirements according to Staff Sgt. Cody Paul, the senior gunner

    for C CO., 68th DSSB, 4th DSB.


    Once in the field, gun crews were tested on their movement,

    communication, and shooting while in a vehicle all of which are vital to

    convoy operations. This kind of real-world training applies to not only

    combat troops but support troops as well.


    “I believe gunnery has improved myself and my crew’s readiness, by

    being able to efficiently engage the enemy and destroy them on a

    mounted weapon system on a gun truck.” Said Staff Sgt. Kaleb Loud, a

    test measurement equipment support sergeant with B Co., 68th DSSB,

    4th DSB. “I think it’s 100 percent practical, regardless of your

    MOS(military occupational Specialty) you never know if you will be

    assigned to a gun truck, and being able to execute that if needed is very

    important in the safety of your team and company.”


    When the gun crew qualify they are then scored out 1000 points spread

    across a day and night time qualification. They are scored based on their

    movement to the engagement area, communication with the tower and

    time it takes to engage the targets. To achieve the highest score possible

    as safely as possible the driver, gunner and vehicle commander need to

    be in sync with each other


    “So my role as a driver is to basically keep the gun crew safe and

    understand the commands that the VC (vehicle commander) is giving me

    or if the VC is giving command to the gunner i need to be able to listen to

    both.” Said Cpl. Coleman Johnson, a radio mechanic assigned to B Co.,

    68th DSSB, 4th DSB.


    As the last of the vehicle crew completes their gunnery qualification the

    Rough Rider Brigade will start to train and qualify on individual and

    dismounted weapons to ensure that 4DSB is combat effective no matter

    the situation.

