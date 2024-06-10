Navy Chief Earns Top Honors at Annual Atlantic Fleet and All Navy (East) Championships

Photo By Telly Myles | Quantico, Virginia - Chief Machinist Mate (Nuclear) Robert Hughes, an Assistant...... read more read more Photo By Telly Myles | Quantico, Virginia - Chief Machinist Mate (Nuclear) Robert Hughes, an Assistant Project Officer at the Supervisor of Shipbuilding, Conversion and Repair, Newport News, recently brought home a haul of awards from the 2024 Annual Atlantic Fleet and All Navy (East) Rifle and Pistol Championships held at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, from May 10th to 19th. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan Williams) see less | View Image Page

Quantico, Virginia - Chief Machinist Mate (Nuclear) Robert Hughes, an Assistant Project Officer at the Supervisor of Shipbuilding, Conversion and Repair, Newport News, recently brought home a haul of awards from the 2024 Annual Atlantic Fleet and All Navy (East) Rifle and Pistol Championships held at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, from May 10th to 19th.



Hughes, a member of the prestigious U.S. Navy Marksmanship Team (USNMT), excelled in both rifle and pistol competitions. Notably, he secured the coveted title of US Navy Champion in the 2024 US Navy, All Navy East Rifle and Pistol Grand Aggregate, the overall match winner.



His impressive performance continued with a string of additional podium finishes:



• 3rd Place in All Navy East Rifle

• 2nd Place in All Navy East Pistol

• 3rd Place Atlantic Fleet Rifle and Pistol Grand Aggregate

• 3rd Place in both Atlantic Fleet Rifle and Pistol competitions



These achievements were further bolstered by earning Excellence in Competition (EIC) Leg Medals in Pistol for both the Atlantic Fleet (Bronze) and All Navy (Gold) categories.



This accomplishment propelled Hughes to the esteemed status of Distinguished Pistol Marksman, the highest military award for sustained superior performance in competitive pistol marksmanship. After having previously earned the Distinguished Marksman Award in Rifle in 2019, this makes him one of few Double Distinguish Marksmen serving on active duty. This distinction is held by only a select few active-duty and reserve Navy personnel.



The USNMT plays a vital role, representing the Department of the Navy in national and inter-service competitions. Their mission is to cultivate and support Navy marksmanship skills by identifying and training qualified Sailors to compete while promoting safe small arms handling practices.



Hughes' shooting career with the USNMT began in 2016. He consistently participated in Fleet/All Navy matches and Inter-Service Rifle Matches until 2019. He even competed for the team at the NRA National Pistol and CMP National Rifle Matches in 2018. A transfer to USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) from 2019 to 2022 unfortunately forced a hiatus from the team, but Hughes made a triumphant return in 2024.