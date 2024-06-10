Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Chief Earns Top Honors at Annual Atlantic Fleet and All Navy (East) Championships

    QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2024

    Photo by Telly Myles 

    Supervisor of Shipbuilding Newport News

    Quantico, Virginia - Chief Machinist Mate (Nuclear) Robert Hughes, an Assistant Project Officer at the Supervisor of Shipbuilding, Conversion and Repair, Newport News, recently brought home a haul of awards from the 2024 Annual Atlantic Fleet and All Navy (East) Rifle and Pistol Championships held at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, from May 10th to 19th. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan Williams)

