Charting the course to leadership excellence: Sustainment Pre-Command Course

By Command Sgt. Maj. Thomas J. Skelton, Army Sustainment University SEA



We extend our heartfelt congratulations on your selection to serve at the Brigade/Battalion level—a testament to your unwavering dedication and leadership prowess. Before embarking on this pivotal juncture of your career, allow Army Sustainment University to underscore the significance of a crucial milestone: the Sustainment Pre-Command Course at Fort Gregg-Adams, Virginia.



This in-depth program, spanning five days, represents more than just a mandatory training checkbox. It serves as a transformative crucible, meticulously crafted to equip sustainment leaders with the essential skills, knowledge, and perspectives crucial for success in their forthcoming roles. Picture yourself amidst a cohort of esteemed peers all engaging in insightful discussions on sustainment operation touchpoints.



From its inception, the course delves deep into a myriad of pivotal topics essential for your future endeavors. Have you pondered upon the latest advancements across CASCOM? Through direct engagement with the key stakeholder, participants gain invaluable insight firsthand and develop contacts to help support their future organizations in the future. Moreover, the course provides an overview of GCSS-A, the bedrock of Army sustainment operations, delivered directly from subject matter experts.



Beyond conventional lectures, the course offers a unique opportunity for interaction with fellow commanders and senior enlisted advisors. Imagine the prospect of observing and engaging with them, gaining an intimate understanding of their decision-making paradigms and strategic visions and further your knowledge on command team relationships and roles. It is akin to possessing a backstage pass to the inner machinations of command dynamics.



Furthermore, professional development sessions led by seasoned leaders from across the sustainment community foster camaraderie and collaboration among participants. These sessions transcend mere knowledge dissemination, offering different mindsets and experience as well as fostering enduring connections that resonate throughout one's career.



Every course offers a broad range of topics and out of the classroom experiences. Consider it an intensive immersion in all essential domains requisite for assuming your new leadership role. As you embark on this journey of growth and refinement, remember: the Sustainment Pre-Command Course transcends obligation. It serves as your conduit to leadership excellence, your pathway to triumph in the realm of Army sustainment. Embrace the challenges, seize the opportunities, open your mind, and prepare to lead with unparalleled distinction.



Welcome to the next chapter of your illustrious career. Sustainment Leaders Start Here.

