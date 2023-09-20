Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Sustainment University honors top instructors

    FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2023

    Photo by Jefferson Wolfe 

    Fort Gregg-Adams

    Army Sustainment University recognized 14 faculty members as distinguished instructors during a ceremony Sept. 25, 2023, in Bunker Hall’s Green Auditorium.

