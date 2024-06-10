NAVSUP FLCSD Civilian Honored with Prestigious Award

Photo By Frank Valdez | United States Coast Guard Vice Admiral Andrew J. Tiongson (left) and Mr. Christopher...... read more read more Photo By Frank Valdez | United States Coast Guard Vice Admiral Andrew J. Tiongson (left) and Mr. Christopher Townsend (right), president of the Navy League of the United States, present the Rear Admiral William S. Parsons Award for Scientific and Technical Progress to Mr. Steven L. Burrill (center) on Jun. 7. see less | View Image Page

San Diego, CA—On June 7, a program manager with Navy Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center San Diego (NAVSUP FLCSD) was honored for scientific and technical achievement positively impacting the Navy, Marine Corps, and joint forces readiness.



United States Coast Guard Pacific Area and Defense Force West Commander, Vice Admiral Andrew J. Tiongson, awarded the Rear Admiral William S. Parsons Award for Scientific and Technical Progress to Steven L. Burrill, program manager with the NAVSUP FLCSD Supply Division at the 2024 Navy League of the United States National Convention in San Diego, CA.



"I am deeply humbled to receive this recognition and believe that our work is just beginning,” said Burrill. “Ongoing global conflict and new threats around the world highlight the need for technological advancement in logistics and I am committed to striving toward advancing NAVSUP FLCSD's logistical capabilities every day."



Burrill was commended for scientific and technical progress based on his leadership of his team's progress towards modernizing Navy logistics operations with 'smart' technology, ensuring more efficient and accurate inventory management while reducing the logistical wait times for the warfighter.



"Steve's leadership to the team has been instrumental in the program's success," said Captain Josh Hill, Commander, NAVSUP FLCSD. "By advancing this technology, the team ensures that the Navy is 'Getting Real and Getting Better’ in the logistics game, which will ultimately benefit the warfighter."



The Rear Admiral William S. Parsons Award, a prestigious honor with a rich history dating back to 1957, has been awarded by the Navy League of the United States to individuals who have made outstanding contributions in the fields of science or technology, furthering the development and progress of the US Navy or Marine Corps. Named after Rear Adm. Parsons, a pioneer in scientific and technical advances, the award symbolizes the dedication to improving the operational readiness of the United States Navy.



NAVSUP FLC San Diego is one of eight Fleet Logistics Centers under the Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP). Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, PA, NAVSUP employs a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 25,000 military and civilian personnel. NAVSUP and the Navy Supply Corps conduct and enable supply chain, acquisition, operational logistics, and Sailor & family care activities with our mission partners to generate readiness and sustain naval forces worldwide to prevent and decisively win wars. Learn more at www.navsup.navy.mil, www.facebook.com/navsup and https://x.com/navsupsyscom.