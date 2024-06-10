Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NAVSUP FLCSD Civilian Honored with Prestigious Award

    NAVSUP FLCSD Civilian Honored with Prestigious Award

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2024

    Photo by Frank Valdez 

    NAVSUP FLC San Diego

    United States Coast Guard Vice Admiral Andrew J. Tiongson (left) and Mr. Christopher Townsend (right), president of the Navy League of the United States, present the Rear Admiral William S. Parsons Award for Scientific and Technical Progress to Mr. Steven L. Burrill (center) on Jun. 7.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2024
    Date Posted: 06.11.2024 18:42
    Photo ID: 8468254
    VIRIN: 240607-N-KH157-8269
    Resolution: 3936x2624
    Size: 6.95 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVSUP FLCSD Civilian Honored with Prestigious Award, by Frank Valdez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NAVSUP FLCSD Civilian Honored with Prestigious Award

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NAVSUP

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT