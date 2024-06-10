United States Coast Guard Vice Admiral Andrew J. Tiongson (left) and Mr. Christopher Townsend (right), president of the Navy League of the United States, present the Rear Admiral William S. Parsons Award for Scientific and Technical Progress to Mr. Steven L. Burrill (center) on Jun. 7.

NAVSUP FLCSD Civilian Honored with Prestigious Award